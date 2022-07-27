A blue sedan rolled into the ditch near Sturgeon bridge Tuesday afternoon. The single vehicle crash ignited a fire that destroyed the car's smashed engine and bonnet, and creeped up a power pole which was damaged to the point of buckling.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and suffered no major injuries according to Kings District RCMP Cst. Ken Matheson.

car fire blue sedan.jpg

Campbell's towing removed the vehicle from the ditch to reveal significant damage to the engine bonnet.
car fire damaged pole.jpg

The crash and fire damaged a local power pole.

