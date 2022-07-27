A blue sedan rolled into the ditch near Sturgeon bridge Tuesday afternoon. The single vehicle crash ignited a fire that destroyed the car's smashed engine and bonnet, and creeped up a power pole which was damaged to the point of buckling.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and suffered no major injuries according to Kings District RCMP Cst. Ken Matheson.
Traffic along Route 17, a popular rural route out of Montague toward Panmure Island on a hot summer evening, was backed up for about half an hour until firefighters and police determined it was safe to open one lane and allow traffic flow past the crash and fire.
Island EMS transported the driver to hospital while Montague Fire Department extinguished the burning car. The car fire was quickly suppressed and managed by firefighters but the hot spot and car smouldered among spruce trees and shrubs bordering the ditch. The sun beat down around 27 C pushing the UV index up to 8 - very high, according to Environment Canada.
Toxic fumes wafted in the immediate area until the car was towed out of the ditch by Campbell’s towing and firefighters were able to assess, they had completely doused the hot spot.
Maritime Electric was called and one bucket truck showed up on scene. By 5:30 pm when fire, police and EMS had vacated, Maritime Electric had not yet arrived to replace the damaged pole. Maritime Electric did not provide an estimated timeline for pole repairs or any expected outages in time for publication.
The cause of the crash which occurred around 4 pm is still under investigation according to Cst Matheson.
Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017.
I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.
