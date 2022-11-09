Sandra Stephens of Sturgeon stands in front of a picture that commemorates young men of the community who went to war. The picture on the wall at Sturgeon United Church, has a photo of George Ivan MacKinnon who was killed in action and is buried in the Netherlands. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Sandra Stephens of Sturgeon recently met with researcher Pieter Valkenburg to give him a photo of Corporal George Ivan MacKinnon. Ms Stephens grew up near Corporal MacKinnon’s family.
Daria Valkenburg photo
Inset photo: A close up of the list of local citizens who served in conflicts.
When Sandra Stephens of Sturgeon read a Graphic story, published in September, where researcher Pieter Valkenburg was looking for a photo of a soldier the name George MacKinnon rang a bell.
“I thought MacKinnon, we have his picture in our church,” Ms Stephens said.
She then went to the Sturgeon United Church to confirm it was indeed him.
The photo of Corporal George Ivan MacKinnon (1917-1944) is now in the hands of Mr Valkenburg and will be placed on the Albion born Second World War soldier’s grave in the Canadian War Cemetery in Groesbeek, Netherlands.
Ms Stephens said she was doubly pleased to be part of the equation as collecting old photos and stories is one of her passions.
Since talking with Mr Valkenburg she has been asked to help locate another soldier’s picture. This one is a man who was from Plaster Rock, New Brunswick where some of Ms Stephens’ relatives live.
Mr Valkenburg, from Borden-Carleton, has sought and found countless pictures of soldiers from PEI and other Atlantic Canadian provinces. The photos are placed on the graves in war cemeteries in the Netherlands and each and every one helps tell the story of the individuals buried there.
Ms Stephens said she grew up about a mile or so from a relative of Mr MacKinnon’s and although they aren’t related they do have some relatives in common.
In the Sturgeon church there is also a picture of soldier Scott Fraser 1919-1943 who died on a battlefield in Italy. Both men are included in a long list of Veterans from the community who volunteered for active service over the years.
