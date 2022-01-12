And it’s mission accomplished.
Back in this space on December 22nd, I published a Christmas checklist of sorts, of the things I needed to do to prepare for the traditional holiday break. This was necessitated by the emerging Omicron variant, which in turn cancelled our plans to head to Ontario.
One of the items I mentioned was to check streaming platforms to decide which entire television series to watch. The series turned out to be Succession.
So backing up a bit more to my December 15th column. I mentioned I had somehow streamed 801 episodes of different series since March of 2020. 801. With Succession clocking in at 29 episodes through its three completed seasons, that number is now an impressive/embarrassing/hard to believe/I need to get a life, 830.
Succession is about an unthinkably rich family and their business empire. It centres around the patriarch and his four children. The five are the most unlikeable, elitist, petty, conniving, arrogant, boorish, back-stabbing and selfish TV characters you’d ever run into. In other words, must-see TV. Heather and I watch different things all the time, but we always pick up something that appeals to both of us to watch together. Each episode of Succession is about an hour long. This is where our watching habits differ.
I recently watched a series called Ted Lasso. It was 20 episodes, with each clocking in at 30-35 minutes. I watched the entire first season of 10 episodes in a single day. And before you go thinking that’s a lot of TV to watch, just remember that one season of Ted Lasso takes less time to watch than two NFL football games on any given Sunday. So the message here is I tend to watch things quicker than Heather, mainly because I don’t have to get up and go to work the next day. Over the holidays though, with Succession, we settled into a pretty nice routine of watching two shows a night, and when it got really good, I was able to convince her to watch a third.
I always think it’s important to complete a whole episode before calling it a night. There were a couple of times there when we (and by we, I mean Heather) were so tired, we had to stop an episode part way through, then pick it up with the next viewing. That’s not ideal. Usually at the end of a particularly exceptional episode, I’d suggest watching another, but I’ve never said ... “hey, let’s just watch half of this one right now.” But that’s just me. Besides, once she’s sleeping I don’t like to disturb.
We watched all 29 episodes in 15 days. Not bad considering we had a couple of days there where our watching was interrupted by things like having to host immediate family for a holiday dinner, one of the kids dropping in to eat her dinner from Pita Pit, one exceptional night where we lit the propane fire pit on the back deck and sat around and enjoyed a mild PEI winter night, and when your grandkids Facetime from Ontario right at one of the best parts - you have to take the call. Right?
Now the question is what’s next? Well, I’ve never watched Grey’s Anatomy. Let’s see, that’s 17 seasons at 22 one-hour episodes per season. Should have that wrapped up by Valentine’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.