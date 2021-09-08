I have a deep dark secret. A few people know about it. Family. Some friends. But, for the sake of transparency, I think it’s time to finally come clean. I do this realizing full well my PEI Pass could be instantly revoked once I admit it. However, summer is over and family is gone. So here it is.
I HATE the beach.
Feels better just to get it out. I didn’t always hate the beach, in fact I used to go to the beach all the time growing up. My parents would take me to Turkey Point in Ontario, and Sodus Point in upstate New York where we rented a cottage. In high school, I hit all the happening beaches in Ontario at Grand Bend, Wasaga Beach and Sauble Beach. I was a carefree kid and remember loving every minute of it. Sun, sand, surf and sand castles, I was all in.
Then I got older.
That’s when sand in my car, in my shoes, on the floor and between the sheets really began to take its toll. So I have avoided going to the beach at all costs. Sure, there have been times I would go along just because ‘everyone’ was going and it was not uncommon to see me with socks and shoes on at the beach. Some people actually had the audacity to mock me about it, over and over and over again. I stood strong, and at the end of the day, no sand got on my feet, and the sandy socks and shoes could be removed and placed in a plastic bag to limit sand contamination in my vehicle. My only problem was I couldn’t convince others to do the same.
My daughter Sarah and family were here for five weeks this past summer. They beached it almost every other day. During their last week, I finally relented and said I would join them at Covehead. It didn’t take long for my disdain for the beach to rear its ugly head. I wasn’t sitting in a beach chair for more than 30 seconds before my feet were surrounded by highly annoying sand flies, and almost instantly a horse fly took a chunk out of the top of my foot the size of a dime. I made a small ‘fuss’, but hey, I was there for the grandkids, who by the way, were completely covered in sand.
I had my flip-flops (without socks) and when beach time was (finally) over I made my way back to the truck with Heather. I banged the sand off my shoes, and put them on the floor in the back.
That was August 5. There’s still sand back there today despite my best efforts. And sand back there means sand between the bedsheets. You may wonder how that happens.
First, someone sits in the back seat with shoes on. Those shoes pick up some of the errant sand grains on the floor mat. When those shoes are taken off on the mat at the front door, some of the sand stays on the mat. Next, someone walks on that mat in their bare feet. The sand, which was originally at the beach, is now on the bottom of a bare foot walking down the hallway outside our bedroom. I then walk, unknowingly, through those grains of sand to go to bed, and presto, you’ve got sand between the sheets. It’s impossible to remove without washing all the bedding.
This scenario unfolds all too often, but since Heather loves the beach, my family loves the beach, many friends love the beach, I am forced to suffer in silence as sand mounts up on carpets, floors, couches, floor mats and yes, the bed. You just have to learn to live with it, and besides, I’m not prepared to be referred to as a ‘whiner’ anymore.
As I write this in our office, I can look up at the shelf on the desk and see our wedding photo. We got married on the beach in the Turks and Caicos. There’s the two of us in the shot and ‘Just Married’ is written in the sand. Heather is radiant in her gorgeous summer wedding dress and both her feet are covered in sand. I’ve got long pants and sandals on, yet, she still said “yes”.
The best day of my life was on a beach. Yes, I see the irony.
