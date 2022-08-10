Trivia crowd

The gym at the St Peter’s Bay Community Complex was packed during the Blueberry Festival trivia night. Cathy MacKinnon said for the most part events were very well attended. Facebook photo

The return of parades for three of eastern PEI’s summer festivals were a big hit with onlookers according to organizers of Morell River Run Georgetown Summer Days and St Peter’s Bay Wild Blueberry Festival.

Including all the floats, and walk-alongs there were 63 entrants in the Georgetown parade held earlier in July said Mallory Peters one of the festival organizers.

