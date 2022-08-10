The return of parades for three of eastern PEI’s summer festivals were a big hit with onlookers according to organizers of Morell River Run Georgetown Summer Days and St Peter’s Bay Wild Blueberry Festival.
Including all the floats, and walk-alongs there were 63 entrants in the Georgetown parade held earlier in July said Mallory Peters one of the festival organizers.
“The crowds (for all events) were beyond what we expected, but nothing we couldn’t handle,” Ms Peters said.
The most popular event by far was Trunk or Treat, where well over 100 kids dressed in costumes and went from car to car collecting treats.
“(In the past) we did a chocolate bar bingo but we decided to change it up this year,” Ms Peters said. “The kids had an absolute blast.”
The event was hosted in keeping with the Holiday theme of this year’s festival, but because of the popularity it will most likely become annual.
“Family centred fun is where we are sticking for future festivals,” she added noting all ages were able to enjoy the many events.
That was the case earlier in July at the Morell River Run Festival said Paula Sinnott, one of the organizers.
“All of the events were really well attended,” Ms Sinnott said.
There were a few tourists around but locals, many of whom are new families in the area, were the majority.
“It was nice to see a lot of young families that have moved into the area,” she said.
The kid’s afternoon at Rossiter Park was fun not only for the youngsters, but parents had a chance to socialize as well.
Another popular event for the kids was the Great Duck Hunt, so much so, organizers said they will work on expanding that event for 2022.
The parade had fewer floats than other years, but Ms Sinnott said the top notch quality and creativity more than made up for that.
“We want to send out a big thank you to everyone who enjoyed an event or sponsored an event or volunteered for an event,” Ms Sinnott said noting they are looking forward to next year already.
The Blueberry festival parade had attendees lined up along the entire route said organizer Cathy MacKinnon.
It took a half hour for it to pass through the community.
“We had a ton of entries,” she said, explaining there were at least a dozen full floats, a cheer team and countless antique vehicles along with several horses.
Numbers were high at most of the other signature events, including trivia, which saw the gym at the community complex filled, Ms MacKinnon said.
“We had 540 at the dance Saturday night and we served brunches to 274 people on Sunday morning,” she said noting there were 180 kids at the teen dance.
The park was full of kids and families on Friday, but attendance at the community park on Saturday afternoon was down, most likely due to the heat and humidity, said Ms MacKinnon.
“Overall it was a very, very successful festival,” she added.
