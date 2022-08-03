DiverseCity Japanese group

Japanese Cultural Society dancers join with members of the public to perform the bon dance. Josh Lewis photo

The 43rd annual Northumberland Fisheries Festival returned to Murray River on the weekend and there were great turnouts everywhere you looked, says organizer Karri Ferguson.

The events started with the return of the street parade Thursday night, which some felt was among the best parades the festival has ever had, and wrapped up Sunday with the Ducktona 500, where all 650 or so ducks were spoken for.

Ducktona 500

The annual Ducktona 500 was a sellout on Sunday, with all 650 or so ducks spoken for prior to the race on the Murray River. Submitted photo
Sea glass

These were some of the hundreds of pieces of sea glass entered in the annual shard contest in Souris. Submitted photo
Bing Yiao

Bing Yiao, representing the Asian Cultural Artistic Group of PEI, dances in traditional Chinese clothing during the DiverseCity Festival on the Montague waterfront Sunday afternoon. Josh Lewis photo
Buddhist crafts

These potted stone lotuses, hand-painted by GWBI nuns, were given to everyone who donated to the food bank at the nuns' compassion booth during the Arts and Culture Festival. Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.