The 43rd annual Northumberland Fisheries Festival returned to Murray River on the weekend and there were great turnouts everywhere you looked, says organizer Karri Ferguson.
The events started with the return of the street parade Thursday night, which some felt was among the best parades the festival has ever had, and wrapped up Sunday with the Ducktona 500, where all 650 or so ducks were spoken for.
“We were a little leery of how things were going to work with the pandemic and not sure if there was a lot of extra spending money for people, but we did really well,” Ms Ferguson said.
Organizers won’t know for another month or so how much money was raised for the Northumberland Arena, with the draw for $20,000 delayed until September 3.
She said the festival would not have been possible without the volunteers and everyone who came out to support the events.
The winners of the Ducktona 500, where the ducks are dumped into the Murray River and race to the finish line with the help of the current, were Jillian Courtney in first place ($500), Frank MacNeill in second ($200) and Debra Lee MacDonald in third ($100).
The 50/50 winner, taking home $1,434, was Dwayne Higginbotham.
The lobster suppers, pub night, poker tournament, bingo and Saturday outdoor events like log rolling all had strong turnouts, Ms Ferguson said. In fact, some had to be turned away from the lobster supper and six extra tables were set out for bingo.
The Murray Harbour Fire Department won the friendly ball game over Murray River’s firefighters, and 16 entries took part in the PEI Dory Racing Championship on Saturday.
Dory races organizer Beverley Gosbee said plenty of people turned up to watch the action.
Dwayne and Wade Higginbotham won the senior men’s race, followed by Dylan Miller and Sam McAndrew in second and Jack and Spencer Miller in third.
Harry Clements and Hunter MacLeod won the junior competition, followed by Spencer Miller and Thomas Doucette in second and Jack Miller and Joel Hume in third.
The women’s race was won by Ruth Richmond and Liz Dacombe, with Ellen Moore and Grace London in second and Mary MacLean and Verna Ryan in third.
Finally, Dwayne and Virginia Higginbotham won the mixed race, followed by Wade and Emma Higginbotham in second and Kenny MacDonald and Ruth Richmond in third.
The races were sponsored by Jamie Miller Trucking and Richardson Wealth.
Meanwhile, the 13th annual Mermaid Tears Sea glass Festival in Souris attracted about 1,000 people on Saturday and festival organizers are estimating the same number for Sunday, although the total is not in yet.
Jeannie Roche, festival organizer and events coordinator for the Town of Souris, said the town was busy throughout the weekend which benefited local businesses. For the first time, the festival partnered with some businesses with discounts for bracelet wearers and Ms Roche said that worked out well.
There were also new vendors this year. After a two-year hiatus, some vendors had other plans for the weekend but they were still able to fill the same number of tables as usual.
Perhaps the most impressive feat came in the sea glass guessing contest, where the winner guessed 1,253 pieces were in the jar - only three off the actual total of 1,256.
All the artisans who participated in the festival were happy with how the weekend went, Ms Roche said.
Finally, the Montague waterfront was packed with people for the Three Rivers Arts and Culture Festival on Friday and Saturday and DiverseCity on Sunday.
Organizer Heather MacLean said the turnout was higher than expected, with some people attending all the festivities and others checking it out for a day.
“People seemed to really enjoy themselves,” she said.
With pouring rain on Friday, the committee feared that night’s program would have to be cancelled, but the waterworks stopped just in time. The first night is usually slower but plenty of people came out to enjoy a Taylor Swift tribute band - “from the seniors to the kids, everybody seemed to be dancing and singing along” - and fire dancers, who had the spectators mesmerized.
Saturday’s program, from music to food and crafts vendors and the kids zone, was also a hit. The Buddhist nuns’ booth promoting compassion through arts and crafts was very popular, Ms MacLean said, and they collected $815.01 in donations for the food bank. On Sunday, the Buddhist monks sold bread rolls and raised more than $1,600 for their End Hunger in PEI food boxes.
On Sunday, spectators were treated to music and performances representing many cultures around the world, followed by fireworks at night.
Ms MacLean said the small group of 10 or so committee members and volunteers were helped by staff of the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation. Support from local businesses, the Town of Three Rivers and sponsors was also appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.