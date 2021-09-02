Whether it was geocaching on the trails around town, spending a couple of hours on a giant water slide, heading down the road for ice cream or just spending time with friends, the kids who participated in the Souris Youth Summer Recreation Program had a fun-filled summer.
“Keeping the kids active is the main goal of the program,” coordinator Jasmine Laybolt, who also works with Lily Peters, said.
The idea to start the program was raised by town councillor Frankie Chaisson, chair of the recreation department who was keen to create activities for youth in the town.
Ms Laybolt and Ms Peters were hired to run the program five days a week hosting the younger kids in the morning and older ones in the afternoon.
The uptake was good, Ms Laybolt said.
They are hoping their success will expand next year and even more kids become involved.
Time commitment is a big factor in making summer plans which is why the program is popular with families, she said.
The program is designed such that after the initial registration kids were not subject to a rigid schedule, rather they could choose when to participate and pay a fee of $2 per day.
With themed weeks of activity the program began the first week of July and ran until the end of August.
Daily enrollment fluctuated but they had as many as 18 participate a day at times.
“The flexibility is great for families who can’t afford a full-time camp,” she added.
Ms Laybolt said the day-by-day formula and the casual nature of letting the kids help decide some of the activities has proven to be the way to go.
They are already planning for next year with the hope of spending longer days with their young charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.