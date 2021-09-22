Having regular access to clean water has never been easy for the people of Ghana, but thanks to some ingenuity from a family in Summerville, PEI some residents in the West African country are now able to capture rainwater.
“When I think of water, water is life; we can’t do anything without it,” Aleida Tweten said.
Ms Tweten, her husband Mike Redmond and their family worked with Vets without Borders in 2018-19 in the northern part of Ghana.
It was at that time the Island family noticed the strain a lack of fresh water was putting on the people who live in the villages they visited.
Ms Tweten was teaching at the university in the veterinary nursing program and Mr Redmond was doing community development.
“Together we would go to villages and do animal husbandry and with a translator talk about animal health,” Ms Tweten said.
They then honed in on the connection of all living things.
“It’s holistic - animal health, human health and the environment,” she said.
In his community outreach Mr Redmond noticed right away the lack of a “clean, constant, reliable source of water.”
“If wells were put in they were often dry and there is also a high concentration of arsenic in Sub-Saharan Africa,” she added.
So instead of concentrating efforts on obtaining water from below that could potentially be contaminated, Ms Tweten said they looked to the skies.
“When they get rain they get a lot of rain,” she said, noting Mr Redmond’s idea was to capture it in a sustainable way.
During the rainy season, which typically lasts from April to mid-October, the amount of rainfall in Northern Ghana is 1,000 mm (40 in). That is three times the amount of rainfall PEI receives in a year.
Part of the infrastructure is already in place in many of the villages in the form of large tanks used to hold water that is trucked in.
They came up with the idea to connect an eaves-trough and pipe to the tanks and connect tanks together to capture the rain water.
They did a pilot project in 2019 in the village of Tampai Kuku which is working well.
The residents are already living healthier with lower rates of infant mortality and fewer incidents of water infections.
“They have just been enjoying a better quality of life overall,” she said, noting the animals, which are a prominent source of nutrition, are thriving as well.
Fast forward to today and the family is in the midst of funding equipment for a second village, Gbalahi, which is already under construction.
An important aspect of the projects is that the water is available free to people in the village and villagers have started a fund to keep up with any repairs that may be needed.
Funding from the Rotary Club of Montague & Eastern PEI, totaling $4,700, helped with both projects and an online auction featuring art from residents of the village is underway to raise the remaining funds.
Building a Rainwater Capture System for Gbalahi - Ghana is the Facebook event page where the auction can be found.
