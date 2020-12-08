Local small business owners are our neighbours and friends.
Shopping local supports business and community.
Please support these local merchants by doing your Christmas shopping locally. Click on the business name to view their special deals this week, or flip through the photo gallery above for a quick view of their ads.
Each week, we will feature some of our local business owners and how they are managing through these difficult times of the pandemic. See our feature stories below.
A TOUCH OF GOLD
Accommodating clients’ wishes is principal
By Rachel Collier - rcollier@peicanada.com
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Holiday tunes, decor and an atmosphere of bustle and cheer greet shoppers at A Touch Of Gold in the Down East Mall in Montague.
“I thought it would be a ghost town,” owner Ashley Ramsay-Baker said.
She has been pleasantly surprised sales are up and the store has welcomed a steady flow of foot traffic in the prelude to Christmas.
“Islanders seem to be noticing all the special items available in local shops rather than from big box stores in Moncton.”
Ms Ramsay-Baker appreciates local support not only for her business, but for the entire community.
“That’s money that winds up supporting our local hockey teams, our churches, food banks and employing our neighbours,” Ms Ramsay-Baker said.
She has noticed a few specific trends this year.
“People seem to want to mark the year, they know it will be significant.”
A necklace with the engraving Be Kind has particularly resonated with Islanders in 2020.
“I think when Heather Morrison (Chief Public Health Officer) said that, it took off and we all really took it to heart,” Ms Ramsay-Baker said.
Other community-specific items have been in high demand as well.
“Here, take a look at our Island necklace, it has been popular,” she says, before realizing her stock had just sold out.
“Just one second,” and she pulls one out of the back room that had been saved for a staff member.
“Is that the Island necklace?” asks a customer standing at the brightly-lit showcase. “I’d really like one, are you ordering more?”
“I’ll order one for you, if you’d like one,” Ms Ramsay-Baker says.
While foot traffic has been up Ms Ramsay-Baker has also been going out of her way to make sure everyone who wants a special gift this season can access what they need.
She offers individual consults before and after hours for those who might be a little uncomfortable coming in during the day when more people are around.
A Touch of Gold also offers free deliveries for purchases over $100. Online orders or orders by telephone can be arranged as well.
BECK'S HOME & HEATING
Resolve in scary times pays dividends
By Charlotte MacAulay - charlotte@peicanada.com
Last spring Alisa and Ryan Beck were preparing for the summer season at Beck’s Home & Heating when, like most Island businesses, COVID hit and suddenly there was a panic.
“We had tons of fears going on,” Ms Beck said.
“We had tractor trailers full of barbecues and outdoor furniture. We thought, ‘Oh my goodness what’s going to happen? How are we going to do this?’”
It was a scary couple of months but when things opened up in May the Island community came calling.
“It turned out we were able to outfit people with upgrades (of units) for their decks and patios because they weren’t traveling,” Ms Beck said.
“At that point we were just trying to plan for a good season and in the end we had an amazing summer,” she said.
In addition to selling outdoor furniture and patio living accessories, the third generation family business, is a full heating supply store and home decor studio.
Ms Beck said they never really skipped a beat when it came to the heating service.
Being deemed an essential service, that side of the business was open throughout the lockdown.
“There is still lots of building and contracting going on and that has been a healthy part of business,” Ms Beck added.
The construction boom has also been a plus for Ms Beck’s home decor side of the business.
She takes great pride in helping people create their own spaces.
“I always love the people part of it and the connections we make giving people exactly what they need or what they want,” she said.
Ms Beck looks forward to seeing familiar faces and new ones throughout the next few weeks as people prepare for the holiday season.
This time of year the silo, a space where outdoor living is usually showcased, is filled with holiday home decorating ideas. Be sure to stop by at 27 MacDonald Road in Brudenell and check out all the great products.
MY SISTER'S CLOSET
Online shopping can’t replicate personal touch of buying
By Josh Lewis - josh@peicanada.com
Online shopping can’t replicate the personal touch of buying at local small businesses, says a Down East Mall shop owner in Montague.
Dorrie Murdoch of My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, has been in business for 11 years and she says shopping locally is more important than ever right now.
“There’s nothing that can replace touching something and trying it on,” Ms Murdoch said. “You’re getting personal service here and you can return the item if it doesn’t fit.”
Ms Murdoch said there is something novel to PEI about the shop.
“We’re in a unique niche. We’re not a thrift shop, we’re not a used clothing depot. We’re a lady’s fashion boutique, but it’s a consignment boutique. The clothing is well cared for. It’s usually better brands, often they’re brands that can’t be bought here on the Island. That gives people a chance to buy a lot of variety and find the colours and the sizes and the shapes they want.”
The shop was closed from mid-March till June 1 during the pandemic lockdown, but has been getting some new patrons since then.
“We’ve had Islanders discovering us who’d previously shopped off-Island. We have people coming down from Tignish and Kensington and Summerside who would normally have gone somewhere else, but they did their tourism on the Island. For me, it just about made up for the tourism I would’ve had from the States and other parts of Canada.”
It has turned out better than expected for Ms Murdoch, who says she’s not “hanging on by the skin of my teeth. I’ve been very fortunate.”
Public health guidelines have seen the store add safeguards such as a plastic barrier, hand sanitizer and arrows on the floor. Clothing must also be quarantined for 72 hours after someone tries it on.
Shopping locally is a concept that has grown in awareness, Ms Murdoch said.
“If they’re conscientious people, they probably will (do that). People who are aware of their neighbours who are suffering (will),” she said.
“The neighbour who’s supporting your kid’s hockey team is running your local store and that’s where you should shop first.”
