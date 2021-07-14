We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

court

PEI Supreme Court Justice Gregory Cann will deliver his verdict in the trial of Clarence (Chucky) White of Dover on August 19.

Mr White is charged with two counts of causing death by criminal negligence. The trial ran over seven days in April.

Mr White has previously pled guilty to a violation of Section 121 of the Canada Shipping Act. He will be sentenced on that matter in Georgetown Provincial Court on September 2.

Lawyers for the case appeared by phone in Georgetown Court on July 8, asking Judge Nancy Orr to set a date after the verdict, at which time another date would be set for sentencing.

Judge Orr declined, instead setting the sentencing date.

“Is there some reason we need to keep setting dates to set dates?” Judge Orr said.

