Data from the questions asked on the Department of Justice’s survey about Island police will identify opportunities for improvement as well as a dog identifies a healthy dinner: “Woof! This fish may be partially rotten but hey, smells like good wholesome food to me.”
This survey is leaving the minister susceptible to eating up an understanding of public safety needs, well past its expiry date.
One of my concerns about the survey is they won’t know who is answering the questions. Is the respondent a person of colour, Indigenous, an immigrant, 2SLGBTQ, low income or high income; do they deal with mental illness, how old are they? These are important to know when considering the perception of any police service.
Minister Thompson acknowledged that “the hard realities we have to face about systemic racism in our society,” are relevant to this survey endeavour, but the answers to questions will not adequately enlighten the department about systemic racism or how various populations perceive, are treated, or are served by police.
The only question in the entire survey that -might- attempt to address the concern of racism is number 13 which asks how strongly people agree or disagree with the idea police in PEI do a good job at developing relationships with people from diverse backgrounds.
But even this one question will fail to offer meaningful information until ‘diverse background’ is defined.
Are they asking about diverse ‘backgrounds’ as in someone with a background fishing all their life compared to working as a dentist? Or are we supposed to read more relevant diversities? This needs to be clarified.
Assuming the question is trying to get at relevant diversities, the answers are nearly worthless if we don’t know who is answering.
As a middle class white person I’m not the one to inform the department about the relationships police build with Indigenous communities or people of colour? Likely, neither are the majority of the respondents.
A generic survey used to inform the department, is a perfect example of how systemic discrimination Mr Thompson wants to address can be perpetuated.
While the consequences of a dog eating rotten fish wouldn’t be good, the consequences of not adequately identifying how we could improve our public safety and justice initiatives to serve all of society are far more severe.
Rachel Collier
