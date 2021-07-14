There were some tense moments for parents in the Montague area who witnessed an unfamiliar vehicle from which the driver appeared to be taking photos of their children on the weekend.
According to Kings District RCMP, the white van was driven by a delivery person with an online company. The photos were actually taken by the driver to confirm packages were delivered to their respective households.
Following reports from a concerned parent police did launch an “extensive investigation.”
A Murray River resident said the van was located and pulled over by police in the village late Sunday afternoon.
Sergeant Leanne Butler said they are confident nothing untoward had taken place.
“They were taking pictures of the package. We have the photos to prove it,” she said.
The complainant had also reported that the vehicle had no license plate.
Sgt Butler said it was a new vehicle and a temporary plate was displayed elsewhere other than on the back bumper.
She declined to comment on how many officers were involved in the search for the van, or how long it took to locate the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.