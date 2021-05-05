I compliment the good journalism that graced the front page of The Guardian on April 21, with the headline State of the Soil. It was fact based, and drew from a number of sources of information and experiences. Its one weakness may have been allowing the NFU to be criticized without asking for a direct quote from our farm organization.
However, it would appear the NFU may have been the catalyst for the story since we have long drawn attention to the state of the health of Island soil.
I appreciate what farmers like Vernon Campbell are doing to provide us with food through what he outlined as sustainable practices. Unfortunately Mr Campbell did not point out that perhaps he is in the minority with his mixed dairy, beef and potato farming operation that enables him to better care for his land. Many Island farmers have embraced mono-culture cropping as promoted by governments and industry. Tillage does damage soil but so does planting the same crop over and over. Since everything is interconnected we need more operations like Mr Campbell’s.
I was very glad to see Mr Campbell state that organic matter helps improve water holding capacity and the drought conditions seen in 2020 have driven home the importance of rehabilitating soil health in the province. This is taking account of the damage done and is offering a ray of hope that change is in the works.
As for the comments by Dave Burton that the Island knows more about its soil problem than other provinces is not helpful to inspiring change. The lack of actions on the part of others doesn’t change or justify our problem. As for saying the NFU is right to flag the problem but it is not very productive to say the sky is falling and for saying that we have to point out what is working and try to help producers slowly change their practices holds truth because of the human resistance to change. But Mr Burton, you must know that the NFU has been flagging the problem for a long time and yet there is little change. This is urgent. We can’t continue to slowly change because, if you are watching what is happening in the world, the sky is beginning to fall. Now more than ever we need farmers to be able to feed the world with sustainable practices that protect the soil and water that feeds all life.
To other organizations, like the Potato Marketing Board who are saying criticism “unfairly demonizes farmers” I ask the question: Is it farmers who are being demonized or is it unsustainable farming practices that serve only the few? There is a big difference and it must be acknowledged and separated. When it stops being personal a bigger picture can be seen. As for the angry reaction to the NFU I say, remember shooting the messenger changes nothing.
Douglas Campbell lives on his family farm in Southwest Lot 16 and is District Director of the National Farmers Union
