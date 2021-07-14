While most of you have never used a launch monitor, they are readily available at my driving range for very little expense and many golf courses here in PEI. The Smash Factor is the ratio of ball speed divided by club head speed.
What’s interesting is something most golfers have experienced, when you swing slower you hit the ball further and straighter ... the question remains “why is that?”
The answer is simple, it is because you made better contact.
Excessively trying to ‘hit the ball’ hard is not the same as ‘swinging’ the club to make solid contact resulting in a ‘final impact’ that is both thrilling and rewarding.
Dynamic Balance are two fancy words that mean you are keeping good posture during your golf swing.
Posture during your swing should be as vertical as you can with just a slight unlocking of your knees at the address position to easily replicate shot after shot.
Excessive bending in the hips to reach to the ball at address really puts you in the wrong position to smoothly swing the club by forcing pressure into the toes of your feet which are the braking mechanism and tantamount to driving down the highway with one foot on the brakes at all times.
When we test with modern 3D equipment, one thing that is consistent with all great players is what is often referred to as the ‘Butt Plane’ where your rear end remains in place, as if resting against an imaginary wall during and up to impact.
This is a very interesting point because it helps create proper ‘dynamic posture’ during the entire course of your swing.
In addition this technique keeps pressure in your feet between the balls of your feet and the heels which is the acceleration portion of your foot and where best golf is derived from.
I like to tell my students they should feel like the pressure in their feet is ‘between the laces’ of both feet and remain there during the entire course of the backswing to impact, post impact I don’t care if you almost fall down, and this will really help keep the butt remain in place during the swing to optimize the range of motion in your knees hips and shoulders.
Excessive attempts to ‘hit the ball’ will force the butt to move in potentially any direction and cause erratic shots.
Try standing tall at address, unlocking the knees and keeping your butt in one place, with a smooth constant acceleration both on the way back and to impact for terrific, optimal, results.
Please feel free to reach out to me at hashimototerry@gmail.com or follow me on Facebook at Terry Hashimoto and PM me with any questions.
Thank you, great golfing ...Terry
