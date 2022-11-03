Beck Glider.jpg

Warrant Officer Alex Beck, seated in a glider cockpit, celebrates getting his air tow qualification for air cadet glider operations. Air tow is when the glider is launched by a plane.  Submitted photo

In Grade 7, Alex Beck joined the 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron on the promise of one day getting a glider pilot license.

Five years later, he made his dream happen this summer, learning to fly a glider launched by an airplane (air tow), and later becoming the first Canadian cadet since 2019 to qualify for launch using an automobile (auto tow).

Alex Beck (in tub) with glider flight instructor Edward Cho at the Cadet Flying Training Centre in Quebec this summer. Submitted photo
Alex Beck of Montague, right, with Warrant Officer Second Class Jake Pershick. Submitted photo

