In Grade 7, Alex Beck joined the 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron on the promise of one day getting a glider pilot license.
Five years later, he made his dream happen this summer, learning to fly a glider launched by an airplane (air tow), and later becoming the first Canadian cadet since 2019 to qualify for launch using an automobile (auto tow).
“It’s really quiet in the plane. It’s super peaceful,” he said. “It’s a great way to see the world.”
The Grade 12 student from Montague said he has always been interested in planes and wanted to be a pilot, and this was a first step toward that. He spent six weeks this summer at the Cadet Flying Training Centre near Montreal studying for the test and flying with an instructor.
By the time he took the Transport Canada flight test, he had eight-and-a-half hours flying with an instructor and three hours solo. He only had one shot to pass the test with funding from the cadets. Otherwise, he would have had to pay out of pocket to take it again.
Alex said taking off is a lot quieter than on a commercial aircraft, and it’s faster when being towed by a truck compared with a plane. Atlantic Canada is the only region that does auto tow, and launching with a truck is the usual method here.
The glider gains speed much faster than the vehicle towing it, he said so you have to stay low to the ground for awhile to give the vehicle time to catch up.
Either way, without an engine, “once you’re airborne you’re totally on your own,” he said. Without that automatic propulsion, it’s crucial to focus on managing the flight to hit certain points at certain altitudes.
“The big thing they try to teach you is once you’ve lost that altitude, you’ll have a really difficult time trying to get it back. You’ve got to be in the right place at the right time to ensure an easy flight in front of you to get back on the runway.”
That includes knowing how much altitude the glider will lose by the time it reaches one of those pre-determined points. Otherwise, it can complicate the landing.
Wind is an enormous factor that has to be planned for, he said. The pilot has some control and isn’t totally at the mercy of the wind, but it plays a major role.
“If there’s no wind, you release from the tow vehicle and it feels like you’re sitting on the smoothest pocket of air. Other flights, you get jostled around by the wind. I enjoy both.”
Alex said it’s one thing to have an instructor sitting behind you as a safety net, but something else entirely to fly solo. There’s a lot to focus on at once, from watching the runway to ensuring the wind doesn’t push you off course. The landing isn’t going to go as expected the first few times, he said.
Eventually it becomes automatic and you don’t have to think about it, he said, taking certain actions to correct for things mid-flight.
“Once you get past that learning curve, it’s super rewarding and a lot of fun.”
On his first solo flight, he dealt with a lot of wind and had to account for the weight of the glider changing without a second person. That changes how you control and adjust the aircraft’s speed. There’s also the challenge of taking sole ownership of the outcome of the flight.
“They’ve trusted you to do it, you know you can do it, you have to find it within yourself without that coach behind you.”
Landings are typically pretty smooth, and with the lightness of the glider the impact will never be as heavy as an airplane landing. It can also glide for a long time before touching down.
“If you plan it right, it can be the greatest feeling when you touch down.”
The highest he’s flown so far is about 4,000 feet, a flight that lasted 20 to 25 minutes. He’s seen people fly up to 10,000 feet. The higher you get, the more fun it is. He said he really enjoyed climbing to 4,000 feet, which is a little over a tenth of typical commercial plane altitude.
There are no soaring clubs on PEI, but there are options not far away for a pilot to fly every weekend if they want to, he said. Last weekend he went to Miramichi to fly with other glider pilots.
Next, Alex hopes to get his private pilot license through the power pilot scholarship available to air cadets, at a flight college in Moncton or Gander, Newfoundland. From there, the options range from trying to get a commercial flying license, becoming a bush pilot or flying in the military.
“It opens up so many doors. The world’s your oyster at that point.”
One option he’s looking at, though, is to return to the Southern Kings Air Cadets as a glider pilot instructor and give back to the program he’s been part of the last five years.
Although the glider program was the main thing that attracted him to the cadets originally, what kept him there was the other opportunities like the marksmanship team, biathlon team, survival training and various courses like aviation or aerospace. There’s something for everyone, he said.
He was recently appointed Warrant Officer Second Class, one of the more senior ranks, which sees him taking on more of a leadership role. He has taught classes at weekly training nights for some time, but the new role also involves helping the teachers with organizing their classes and, of course, setting a good example for the younger cadets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.