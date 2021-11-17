Charlottetown Rural students were already gone for the week when Education Minister Natalie Jameson and her deputy arrived to meet with the demoralized staff of PEI’s largest school November 5th. It was, by all accounts, an uncomfortable, emotional, and pointed meeting with teachers venting frustration at a system that conveniently threw them under the bus in the fallout of public accusations of harassment against female students.
Accusations first appeared online, and culminated in a walkout October 19 by 200 students of Charlottetown Rural and Colonel Gray, demanding the system do more to protect female students. Included were complaints targeted toward a specific teacher.
The system rallied around students as only a system in public relations crisis mode can.
The Official Opposition took the King government to task, connecting current allegations with other issues not directly related, but which delivered grand political theatre.
PEI’s Child Advocate chimed in with a pitch to increase the size of its bureaucracy.
Island media produced powerful stories of students’ demand for action. Students spoke eloquently of a double-standard between male and female students and recounted incidents where what they wore was questioned or inappropriately commented on by school officials.
Rural staff did what teachers do. They supported the efforts of students. What they received in return is ambivalence from those running the system. It’s fueled their anger and frustration at collectively being painted with the brush of harassment.
No one came to their defense.
This column is not about the right or wrong of any accusation. It’s about a boring but vital word - process. And another vital word - trust. And another vital word - integrity.
If any student perceives they’ve been subjected to harassment, they deserve to be heard in a credible forum. Public Schools Branch has specific processes for it.
But in the fallout, the system collectively lied by omission, downplaying or failing to acknowledge its role in priming the anger of students. Because of it, politicians and bureaucrats allowed every teacher to unfairly become a target of innuendo. A reality that extends to this day.
The premier described students as courageous. So did the minister. So did the head of the Public Schools Branch. PEITF hid in a corner.
The students are courageous.
But that is only part of the story. No one explained - or importantly defended or dismissed - the credibility of a process completed months earlier after an accusation of non-sexual harassment was leveled against a Rural teacher. It only became public in social media posts prior to the protest.
As far as the system and teacher were concerned the issue was resolved. The teacher remained in the classroom.
In the eye of a public relations storm someone in the department, PSB or premier’s office needed to stand up and offer context. None had the courage to defend established policies and processes. None had the courage to admit what may be the obvious - that the complaint process is flawed if months later a student feels it inadequately addressed their concerns.
Teachers did not hold back during the November 5th meeting, which came at their request. They looked the minister in the eye and told her of the negative impact this void of leadership has created in and out of the classroom, and the personal toll it has taken. While Jameson seemed sincere in listening, she offered nothing in return. Her claim the department ‘has your back’ rings hollow.
How many investigations have been launched since? Why has there been no public acknowledgment of government’s intellectual dishonesty? What changes, if any, in harassment policy will be made? Why won’t the department and PSB publicly defend its own processes if they are truly effective?
The treatment shown frontline staff is abysmal.
Most educators see teaching as a vocation, not a job. Partly because of Covid, partly because of a bureaucracy that doesn’t get it, teachers feel under attack. It’s assumed they will always do whatever is demanded to make the system work.
For our system to be credible, it must be trusted by students, teachers and the public. The opposite occurred here. Students feel unfairly treated. Teachers feel unfairly treated. The public was not told the full truth. Credibility and trust is broken.
Maybe the issue is less about process and more a failure of leadership that prioritized protecting decision-makers over fairly treating both students and teachers. That’s what needs fixing.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
