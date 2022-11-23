Three properties within a few miles as the crow flies were destroyed by “suspicious” fires within two weeks in the Murray River area.
As reported two of the homes were on Greys Road (near Hopefield), the other on the Floating Bridge Road.
Three properties within a few miles as the crow flies were destroyed by “suspicious” fires within two weeks in the Murray River area.
As reported two of the homes were on Greys Road (near Hopefield), the other on the Floating Bridge Road.
To be clear these weren’t ‘abandoned’ properties, they were unoccupied. There is a big difference. No one was living in any one of the three and they may or may not have been run down but they remain someone’s property and were of value to the owners.
The episodes obviously weren’t coincidental. Take off the kid-gloves and call a spade a spade - it was arson.
For the past two or three years the public has been told how to think, what to think and how to respond.
It is past time we took back control of our thoughts, reasoning and ability to form independent conclusions.
It is without question other property owners in this area are concerned if they have structures that aren’t frequented on a regular basis. Their concerns are justified.
There is no suggestion the police aren’t doing their job but be reasonable, they can only work with information they have or are given.
That’s where the public comes into play.
Someone somewhere knows something about the cause of these fires. However, fear of repercussion is rampant particularly in small rural communities such as these.
In the meantime the only recourse for the public is to install surveillance cameras, ensure properties aren’t left unattended or wait in the hopes someone will drop a hint leading to the identity of the person responsible.
The system is rather backwards. The innocent are forced to invest time, worry and money into protecting property while the guilty are free to move about their day as normal, obviously without conscience.
To take it one step further, if the criminal is apprehended the public turns to the court for justice.
Justice as we saw last week where a temporary foreign worker, guilty of impaired driving, received a slap on the wrist rather than jail time because he would miss his flight home if incarcerated.
C’mon, where’s the rationale in any of this? Is this the world we are now living in?
One grows weary of being held ransom by a system that continues to fail the innocent.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.