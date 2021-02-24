I was standing in the garage when I saw a car coming down our street, briefly stopping at every house for what seemed like just a second or two. What the? The car made its way to our part of the cul-de-sac, and stopped in front of the neighbours, again, for just a second. What the what? As it made its way to our driveway I could see a man driving and in the back seat was a youngster, who flung something out the back window that bounced onto our driveway. Turns out it was our weekly print advertising flyer delivery.
So full points to a father for helping a child with his flyer deliveries. I’m sure each route is large with many flyers to deliver. Based on experience though, it’s a good thing we have a double-wide driveway because that gives us the luxury of having a larger landing area than some. History has shown that these flyers landing on the driveway isn’t always a sure thing. In the winter, they are delivered in a plastic bag, while summer deliveries are bound in just an elastic band.
As a child, I had a paper route growing up in Ontario and when I took over the route, the paper carrier regional supervisor gave me very specific instructions on where the papers should be delivered. Mainly it was between the two front doors, if that was possible, or placed right at the front door, perhaps even folded and wedged between the door handle and the frame, or in the mailbox if it fit. Just someplace to make sure it was secure and wouldn’t blow away. In that respect, my how times have changed.
I’m not the one telling people how or where to deliver these flyers. I admit to not having any idea of the instructions the delivery people are receiving, or the protocols they are asked to follow. But I do have some suggestions. I mean no one can read a flyer once it’s been shredded by the blower attached to the tractor cleaning the snow off your driveway. Trust me, there’s just too many pieces.
Last week we had that snow, to ice pellets, to rain, to freezing temperatures weather event. My neighbour’s flyer is still stuck to his driveway in the plastic bag. There also seems to be a belief amongst the flyer delivery community that somehow these plastic bags are waterproof. In the summer, the belief seems to be the small elastic band wrapped around the flyers makes them waterproof and wind resistant.
It turns out a lot of people read these flyers, and they’re important to those advertising. In doing some research, I discovered over 80 per cent of ‘shoppers’ give them a look. In addition, printed flyers are still more popular than online advertising, despite many of today’s newspapers being consumed online. I can tell you that Heather is one of the 80 per cent that looks forward to seeing these flyers and misses them when they are not there.
Generally I don’t read them, but a few weeks ago, there, staring at me from the flyer on the kitchen counter was a deal on a drill I’d had my eye on for quite some time. One third off! Can’t beat that price. I went and made the purchase and to this day I thank my lucky stars the flyer with that deal was delivered with precision right to the driveway on one of the sunniest, driest days of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.