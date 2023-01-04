A visit to the Charlottetown homeless encampment by police and fire officials three days before Christmas quickly drew outrage, and rightly so.
In this situation, there is a fine line between confiscating potential fire hazards and taking what people need to survive, especially one day before a major storm that brought heavy wind and rain.
Reporters on the scene said no one was willing to comment, from a company involved to officials removing items to the province itself. No one would say where the seized items were being taken either.
The fact nobody would say a single word on the record suggests they knew what they were doing was wrong.
By multiple accounts (and photos), it wasn’t just fire hazards being removed, but some personal possessions as well.
The fire safety concerns are valid, but why not show encampment residents how to properly use and store propane tanks, generators and appliances instead?
One resident told media he had been asking for help to bring the place up to par in terms of fire safety, with no response until the December 22 clear-out.
The province said they weren’t evicting anyone yet, but when you take away their means to survive a cold winter, you are essentially forcing them to leave or freeze.
Many people at the encampment have moved into temporary shelter units at Park Street. But some have stayed behind, in part because those shelters are only open from 8 pm to 8 am, which is ridiculous in itself.
As long as those units are only available overnight, forcing unhoused people to lug their possessions around with them all day, there will still be demand for an encampment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.