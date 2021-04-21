Last weekend certainly brought home how vital it is for all of us to look after our mental health.
Quite simply, there seemed little to cheer about. Let’s start with the weather. When you have two days of snow in the forecast in April, it is depressing at the best of times and, as we all know, these are far from the best of times. There were few signs summer is just around the corner.
The sombre mood was further heightened by two high profile events-- the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday and, much closer to home, the memorial in Nova Scotia marking the one year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in the country’s history. Many of us still find it hard to believe the tragedy that occurred in a scenic Nova Scotia community last year and the anniversary brought back that shock, disblief and sadness we all felt then and still feel. Then and now we remain “Nova Scotia Strong” in solidarity with our Maritime neighbours.
Things also took a turn for the worst on the COVID front. PEI saw its first two hospitalizations, the aggressive Brazilian strain of the virus was detected in Nova Scotia and Ontario hit record highs in terms of daily case numbers.
The Atlantic bubble, which was supposed to be reinstated this week, has been put off officially until May 3, although it is by no means certain that target will be met either. It seems hard to believe that just a couple of weeks ago, when cases were dropping right across the country, there was talk visitors to the province from outside the Atlantic region who were vaccinated might not have to undergo the 14 day self isolation. Now it is far from certain they will be coming at all.
However,we can’t forget there are better days ahead. When it all gets to be too much, take some “me” time by going for a walk or some socially distanced fun outdoors. If the news is too much, turn it off for a while. The world will still be there when you go back and with any luck there will be some good news.
