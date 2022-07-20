It’s a beach day for the family. As I write this, we currently have seven adults, two grandchildren, a dog and two cats in the house. There’s a reunion going on between Heather’s kids, Hillary and Jessie, and my daughter Sarah, her husband Pete, and my two grandkids Paisley and Savannah. Pete and Sarah are settling in for a two-week stay after arriving from Ontario. Hillary arrived with her dog Freddy, whom the grandkids love, and are old enough to know he’s not a small riding pony. It’s the complete chaos scenario fueled by love and laughter I haven’t seen since last summer.
To add to the fun, Heather is quickly using the spray on carpet cleaner to remove the ice coffee stains from the rug in the family room. Think dog, coffee table, kids, two large iced coffees, blanket and excitement. Now, mix them all together, and like magic, an ice coffee spill. A good size one too. It felt great to get the major spill out of the way on day one.
If you know me, or have read this column, you know I’m not a fan of the beach. At all. However, when the grandkids start listing their favourite things to do at the beach, and you haven’t seen them for months, it’s hard to come up with a really solid reason to stay home and watch the final round of the British Open. Oh, and there’s the other three guests lurking in hotels in Charlottetown, who are also pining for the beautiful sands of PEI.
One of those other guests is the federal Minister of Labour. One is the Federal Minister of Women, Youth and Diversity and one is a recent Order of Canada recipient for her career and unrelenting charity work dedicated to fighting breast cancer. I know them as my former Canada AM co-hosts, and more importantly great friends, Seamus, Marci and Bev. We were close when we worked together, and remain close. Seamus and Bev have both been to dinner at our place in PEI since the show ended in 2016 (Seamus left in 2013) and I have been in touch with all three on a regular basis the last six years after the cancellation of the show. But as a group of four, we hadn’t been together for six years, until this past weekend.
We decided it was time to assemble the Canada AM team in one place, and that place was PEI. Schedules were rearranged, flights were booked, flight delays were endured, more flight delays were endured, but we were not deterred. It was great to get together and reminisce about the past, and have the chance to show off the Island.
While Seamus and Bev had been here before, this was Marci’s first visit. The Island did not disappoint. We all know Alan Doyle and took in his show Tell Tale Harbour on Saturday night. If you’re looking for a really great, ‘feel good’ night out, this show is can’t miss.
Despite my non-passion for all things beach, it’s super hard, if not impossible, not to take visitors to the shore. I mean, it’s what PEI does. It’s why they come. And besides, a Canada AM reunion in Toronto? Not happening when we have all these great beaches here. I believe it’s called ‘taking one for the team’.
