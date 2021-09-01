Shannon Freel has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder since serving in Afghanistan, so it has been difficult for her to watch the Taliban regain control of the country.
The Cardigan native, who now lives in Cherry Grove, Alberta, served two tours of duty in the Central Asia country, first for seven months in 2008, then for six months in 2010. She joined the Canadian military when she was 18.
“I think the hardest part of being there that has affected me has been the loss. Loss of people while we were there, loss of friends after we got home, and a loss of who I once was,” she said. “It definitely changes you.”
Ms Freel, a Master Corporal, worked in a hospital in Kandahar on her first tour, working in the trauma unit among other areas. She said that tour wasn’t terrible, other than the loss of fellow soldiers.
But her second tour, where she was a field medic with the Royal Canadian Dragoons, was more difficult. She was diagnosed with PTSD four years later and still gets treatment for it. She left the military in 2018.
The rapid takeover by the Taliban, followed by a frantic struggle for Afghans and others to get out of the country, has been tough to handle, to the point Ms Freel has been avoiding the news.
“In a word, it’s disheartening. It makes the losses we faced even harder,” she said. “I fear for the safety of our interpreters and their families. I hope they were able to make it out of the country safely, but likely will never know.”
The fall of the Taliban in late 2001 shortly after the 9/11 attacks meant a more open society - especially for women, who could go to school or work and did not have to wear the cumbersome burqa.
But Ms Freel said even that was not true freedom.
“They still had the fear of being attacked or killed whenever we were nearby because the Taliban and other insurgents would attack without any concern for their people,” she said. “I guess as far as freedom is concerned, you’d have to ask the people of Afghanistan.”
Ms Freel is engaged to Jenn Mate and has two girls, 9-year-old Kaelynn and 8-year-old Klaire. She spends her time working on their farm, taking care of the animals.
“My girls have two parents with PTSD, but are thriving as much as they can. Life goes on for us.”
