Heather Moore’s 50 years of reporting and editing at the Eastern Graphic is a milestone to be marked with much ado.
Ms Moore of course would argue that point, often saying journalists are not the story but rather the messengers for others.
But without her contributions to the pages of The Graphic over the years there is no doubt this community paper wouldn’t be what it is today. And that is worth a word or two in my books.
Her skill in story telling goes hand in hand with mentoring the many ‘still wet behind the ears’ reporters that have come and are still coming into her newsroom over the years.
Whether listening to her side of a phone interview or watching over her shoulder as she works her magic with headlines and ledes, every aspect of the working day can be considered a teaching moment. One of her many mantras that comes to mind is, no matter the subject of a potential story, the important thing is to include the voices of the people. The people, the people - Who are the people we need to talk to for this story?
Holding public figures to account, the good and the bad is at the crux of many stories, but without the voices of the people affected then what is the point of telling the story?
A handful of the awards the Eastern Graphic has received over the years in newspaper competitions specifically have Heather Moore’s name embossed on them.
But in all reality, each and every one of the dozens of awards garnered over the years would not have been awarded without Ms Moore’s journalistic skill and unmatched guidance to the rest of her staff.
When I grow up I want to write just like her.
Reporter
