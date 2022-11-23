It’s been many years since I wrote a Letter to the Editor to my local newspaper and when I last did, my librarian thanked me for standing up to the local ‘dragon’ as people tended to avoid responding to her letters. But I digress. That last letter was many years ago and in another province. I tend to steer clear of sharing my opinion(s) with Joe Public. But I cannot help myself. If our government would ever consider funding private cottage owners to clean up/rebuild their post Fiona messes, I think I would blow a gasket.
Yesterday (November 17th), I listened to a segment of Maritime Noon where Nancy Russell (CBC reporter) interviewed two different cottage owners from the Hebrides area near New London. There was significant damage to several cottages in that area. Owners #1: husband and wife, after being asked if they thought there should be a government program providing funding for home owners of damaged/lost ‘secondary residences’, made comments such as (I am paraphrasing), ‘yes, I (wife) think there should be something available to help us. We sacrificed a lot over the years to be able to have our cottage. I delayed retirement so we could build the addition on and raise the cottage. We worked hard to have this ‘second home’ therefore it should be included if there is a program’.
Her husband agreed. He said, ‘I have worked for government for the past 33 years. I have seen all kinds of programs funded by both levels of government so I think there could be a program to help out people whose secondary residences have been damaged’.
Owner #2 (again paraphrasing): ‘Yes, there should be help for us. Just the other day, the prime minister was close by here with some of his ministers and he said, ‘We’re here for you’. And our premier said, ‘We’re here for you’. I am now feeling frustrated and angry because I can’t afford to rebuild and I feel an obligation to my friends around here to get this cleaned up.’
Let it be said that waiting to hear from insurance companies was mentioned in the clip. I have no idea what the status is for either of the two home owners with regard to insurance. Nevertheless, I cannot stay quiet. Are you people serious? I am glad you have had the privilege to have a second home. Congrats to you all for working hard and making sacrifices. But for the love of god if you are so naive to actually think the taxpayers of PEI and Canada should help you out to repair/rebuild your second home, then I invite you to stop and pay attention to what is going on in this province and the rest of the country right now! Hard working people who have made sacrifices are homeless, are not able to afford food, gas, home heating, etc. I could go on and on.
There are FAR more important things that all levels of government should be funding and it is NOT your second home!
