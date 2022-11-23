It’s been many years since I wrote a Letter to the Editor to my local newspaper and when I last did, my librarian thanked me for standing up to the local ‘dragon’ as people tended to avoid responding to her letters. But I digress. That last letter was many years ago and in another province. I tend to steer clear of sharing my opinion(s) with Joe Public. But I cannot help myself. If our government would ever consider funding private cottage owners to clean up/rebuild their post Fiona messes, I think I would blow a gasket.

Yesterday (November 17th), I listened to a segment of Maritime Noon where Nancy Russell (CBC reporter) interviewed two different cottage owners from the Hebrides area near New London. There was significant damage to several cottages in that area. Owners #1: husband and wife, after being asked if they thought there should be a government program providing funding for home owners of damaged/lost ‘secondary residences’, made comments such as (I am paraphrasing), ‘yes, I (wife) think there should be something available to help us. We sacrificed a lot over the years to be able to have our cottage. I delayed retirement so we could build the addition on and raise the cottage. We worked hard to have this ‘second home’ therefore it should be included if there is a program’. 

