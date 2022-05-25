Editorial
Riley Felix
As we are progressing through the second semester of the year lots of new and exciting changes and events are happening at Montague Regional High School.
Student council is trying its best to equip students with new resources such as a couch in the lobby, phone charging stations, and water bottle filling stations that you can find in the halls. Next week we will have our final Spirit Week of the school year. As our Spring Fling dance approaches, the excitement of our students (and some teachers) grows greater and greater each day.
Happening in the Hallways
Leo Czank
The word of the week at Montague High was excitement recently, especially for the students and staff in the music department. These people geared up for their Music Trip to Charlottetown May 19th and 20th. Everyone involved was simply ecstatic about going, and this trip was the first one for the department since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The music department is also preparing for their ‘Songs of Summer’ concert, which promises to be a great event enjoyed by all.
Earlier this month, a teacher was recognized at the school for winning a prestigious award. Ms Kristina McLane, or Madame to most of us, was recognized for being awarded the Golden Apple Award. This is an award given to teachers for their excellence in teaching during the year by the Prince Edward Island Teachers Federation (PEITF), and only a select few receive it each year. This year, however, Madame McLane was fortunate enough to win the award, in the last year of her teaching career, no less. She was honoured at a school-wide assembly earlier this month and the award was presented to her by the principal Ms Robyn MacDonald.
On behalf of the whole school, congratulations Madame McLane. You’re a very deserving recipient of the Golden Apple Award.
That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
Sport Center
Kathleen Ryan
It has been a very exciting wrap-up of the winter sports scene here in the athletic department. Basketball had a nail-biting ending with both of our teams heading to the gold medal games hosted by Holland College. Our women’s team secured the gold with a score of 75-60 against Charlottetown Rural, while the men lost 65-50 and received silver for their great effort against Three Oaks. The turnout of people watching, supporting and cheering from Montague was incredible. A huge thank you to our volunteer coaches who put in a lot of time and patience into the teams.
Congratulations to Dylan MacLean and Lauren King who took home silver in the mixed doubles at the badminton meet. Dylan kept this winning streak alive and went on to win gold in men’s singles a few days later. Our power lifters also had their provincial meet with many PBs (personal bests) achieved.
Up next for Vikings athletics: women’s softball, men’s ball hockey, women’s and men’s rugby, and track & field. A busy sports schedule until the end of the school year.
Go Vikings Go!
Viking profiles
By: Sawyer Ryan
Student Name: Leo Czank
Grade: 11
Hometown: Uigg
Extra-curricular involvement: Viking Voice, band, library monitor, student council, page program in the provincial legislature, hockey, 4-H and statistician for the MRHS intramural ball hockey league
Favourites:
Course: French
Teacher: Ms Kristina McLane
Cafeteria special: Pulled pork!
TV show: The Goldbergs
Movie: The Breakfast Club
Thing About MRHS: The community
Teacher name:
Ms Kristina McLane
Subjects taught: Core French and French Immersion Social Studies
Hometown: Cardigan
Favourites:
Sports team: Ottawa Senators
Television show: Hudson and Rex
Movie: Forrest Gump
Food: Anything from her garden
Thing about MRHS: The students
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.