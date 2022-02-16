Sometimes there are unsung heroes in our society.
The teachers, school bus drivers, crossing guards, custodians and administrative staff across the Island who spend their days shaping the minds of youngsters from tip-to-tip.
This week marks Teacher/Staff Appreciation, a time to make sure they all know how much their caring and nurturing is valued, said PEI Home and School president Heather Mullen.
“It is always important to recognize those that are helping create the school community and to say thank you,” Ms Mullen said.
“They are taking care of our students and that is a huge responsibility.”
With Public Health restrictions still in play, this year the PEI Home and School Federation has come up with an idea to still be able to let school staff know they are loved.
The usual events such as pot-luck lunches and dropping off treats for staff are not conducive to current restrictions so the federation is calling on people to organize community cheers for school staff during the week of February 13 to 19.
“People are encouraged to make a poster and then safely line up outside the entrances of local schools to give the staff added encouragement and thanks for all their hard work,” executive director Shirley Smedley-Jay said.
The annual awards for school bus drivers and crossing guards as well as the coveted Extra Mile Award will be distributed later this month.
The tradition of paying tribute to outstanding individuals has always been important and the last two years of the pandemic have only made it even more so.
“During Covid especially, it is great to thank these people because the custodians have rolled up their sleeves and done an amazing job,” Ms Smedley-Jay said.
Both agree the extra effort put in by teaching staff to keep students connected and engaged during online learning was well above and beyond.
Ms Mullen points to online Bingo and movie nights as examples.
“It is oftentimes those little things that stand out,” she said.
“Whether it is sending your child home with a note saying ‘you did really well today’ or the principal who takes the student aside and gives them that extra support,” Ms Mullen pointed out. “They all help shape our kids into who they are going to be as adults.”
Ms Smedley-Jay said teacher/staff appreciation is kind of like the reverse of that.
“It is parents and families sending that note to the teacher to say thanks,” she added.
The past two years have also put others in the spotlight who deserve appreciation for making the school system run smoothly, Ms Mullen said.
The PEI Home and School Federation will be making presentations to the Public Schools Branch, the Department of Education and the Chief Public Health Office this week.
“They went to incredible lengths during the pandemic to help the students keep learning and ensure their safety,” she said.
“We know so many staff outside of the schools have been working day and night to keep our students moving forward and giving them the education they need right now.”
