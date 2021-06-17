School closures during the recent record breaking heat wave hasn’t inspired the Public Schools Branch to expand air conditioning units for individual schools. However, the PEI Teachers’ Federation would support school closures if the situation arises again.
“The federation did hear from several of our members with concerns regarding the heat. As few of our Island schools are equipped with cooling systems, we feel the conditions which were presented during the heat wave were challenging for students and staff.
“Prince Edward Island has rarely had this type of heat wave in June and we have had discussions with the boards on what guidelines are in place to deal with this situation in the future,” Aldene Smallman, president of the PEI Teachers’ Federation, said.
Monday, June 6 saw temperatures climb as high as 30 degrees Celsius, with a 37 degree humidex, and a humidex of 38 the following day, according to Environment Canada.
While the heat was a happy reminder of summer days yet to come, there certainly was discomfort felt in some classrooms.
Marie Lavergne said her daughter Jolianne, who attends Montague Intermediate School, told her “it was hot and stuffy” in every classroom, and during lunch break, many students jumped off the bridge into the Montague River to cool off.
Lesley Lorenzen’s two children, Max and Audrey, attend Morell High School.
“They were a bit flushed when they got home, and my daughter hid in the library where there is AC,” Ms Lorenzen said.
Sparrow McGowan, communications officer for the Public Schools Branch, said PEI schools typically have air conditioning units in computer labs and where computer servers are stored, but some schools may have additional air-conditioned spaces.
Ms McGowan said there is no specific policy regarding schools operating in extreme heat, and isn’t aware of any closures due to extreme temperature.
“When temperatures rise, activities may be modified and hydration prioritized, as appropriate,” she said.
The Public Schools Branch is in the process of updating HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems in its 56 schools, but “there are no current plans to extend air conditioning throughout the schools,” she added.
It was recently reported that 10 schools, including Belfast and Cardigan Consolidated Schools, and Georgetown Elementary, do not have mechanical ventilation systems.
Across the Confederation Bridge school boards in New Brunswick made the decision to send students home during the heat wave. Humidex values were 40 and higher in some locations during Monday and Tuesday.
Flavio Nienow, communications officer for the New Brunswick Department of Education, said COVID-19 health and safety protocols have posed challenges in dealing with extreme heat – those challenges include the inability to use fans within a classroom, or mix classroom bubbles within cooler spaces inside the school throughout the day. As a result, the department has provided recommendations to school districts to address these matters.
“These recommendations advised the department would support districts should they want to move to an early dismissal for schools without air conditioning, provided the forecast predicted a temperature with a humidex value of 40 degrees Celsius or higher in the afternoon,” Mr Nienow said.
He added that as schools were not technically closed, all staff was expected to continue reporting to work, in line with both collective agreements and WorkSafe NB guidelines.
In Nova Scotia, Jasmine Flemming, communications advisor for the Department of Education in that province, said schools remind students and families to bring refillable water bottles, apply sunscreen and wear a hat this time of year.
“Every year Nova Scotia experiences a few days of hot weather in September and June, and every year schools make plans to deal with this situation,” she said.
Ms Flemming said the province’s Back to School plan encourages teachers to take classes outdoors when possible.
“Since all students are required to wear masks inside the building, outdoor learning will provide the opportunity to take a break from the mask,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.