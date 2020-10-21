The province has hired an additional 60 uncertified and 55 certified substitute teachers this year compared to last. That brings the total pool to 461.
But it’s still not enough.
PEI Teacher’s Federation president, Aldene Smallman said low availability of substitutes is an issue, so is the added workload teachers are carrying in 2020.
“Now our solution is to continue to advocate for support to try to alleviate the extra workload.”
Ms Smallman said teachers are doing their best to implement new protocols which requires a lot more vigilant supervision and directing.
Many teachers feel they constantly need to be on high alert as they attempt to ensure protocols are followed. Some experience anxiety based on what could happen should an outbreak occur.
All of this is exhausting for the teaching staff.
“It’s the type of exhaustion we would probably experience much later in the school year,” Ms Smallman said.
She said teachers are glad to be back working in schools where students learn best and gain a sense of normalcy. Most teachers are reassured, for now because there is no community spread on PEI but this can change from one day to the next.
Teachers are appreciative of supports offered so far and Ms Smallman hopes to continue working collaboratively with all stakeholders.
Additional support, including a larger pool of substitutes, and more relief staff are still needed for the well-being of teachers.
More supports are also needed to ensure public health guidelines can be followed.
Lori MacKay, with CUPE, the union that represents Island school bus drivers, educational assistants, administrative staff and custodial staff said, in high schools cohorting is currently a “figment of the imagination.”
As a response to COVID-19 the province has budgeted for an additional 49 FTE (full-time equivalent) teachers, 6.0 FTE bus drivers, 1.2 FTE counselling consultants, 62.0 FTE cleaners, 10.57 FTE education assistants and youth service workers and 31 FTE administrative support workers.
Late in August a spokesperson for the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning said, some of these hours would be offered to permanent, part-time staff already in the system allowing them to top up their hours.
The department will not disclose which schools have benefited from these additional staff hours.
