Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person.
It was the very picture of understanding at Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy on November 10 when staff and children organized a day filled with activities geared towards learning what it is like to live with Type 1 diabetes.
Four-year-old Hudson Jeffrey knows first-hand what it is like. He has diabetes and his young peers jumped at the opportunity to immerse themselves into an all-inclusive activity.
Empathy is such an important thing to teach kids from a very young age.
However, our experience using empathy doesn’t have to involve an in-depth relationship such as is the case with kids spending time together on a daily basis.
Every day we encounter many people in many different scenarios.
Sometimes those encounters are fleeting and other times they are long-standing relationships.
Either way there are times when we have no idea what is really going on in someone else’s life.
We have no right to judge, but we do have the ability to reach out and try to understand what they may be going through.
In Hudson’s case he was over the moon to know his peers took a genuine interest in how he lives with his disease and no doubt they are all the better for the experience.
Hats off to the staff at Eastern Kings Early Learning Centre for teaching such valuable life lessons.
