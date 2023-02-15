Sandra Hicken has seen wholesale changes in teaching and the way students learn since she started 24 years ago, but her positive attitude and fondness for the kids remain constant.
Two decades into her tenure at Montague Regional High School, she currently teaches foods, childcare and clothing courses.
“A lot of people don’t realize how many hours we put in,” she said. “We do that for the kids. You don’t do it for yourself, you do it for the kids because that’s what you’re here for.”
February 13 to 17 is Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week for the PEI Home and School Federation.
Ms Hicken took home economics at UPEI, so the classes she now teaches are perhaps not surprising. But this was not the career path she had in mind, despite mom Lois Matheson and aunt Mary MacDonald being teachers.
She planned to be a district home economist - a government employee who designed educational programs relating to the home, such as nutrition and finance, and work with groups like 4-H and Women’s Institutes.
However, after the birth of her second child she became a substitute teacher and fell in love with the challenge. That led to where she is today, spending a few years teaching alternative education in Montague and Souris before landing at MRHS.
The foods and clothing courses have become quite popular in recent years and Ms Hicken said there is less gender stereotyping of such classes now. It’s more acceptable for any student to take any course, regardless of gender.
“Kids are way more open than they used to be, I find. They’re more accepting in a lot of ways. They kind of look out for each other.”
That’s far from the only change Ms Hicken has seen. There has been a transformation in teaching, both to accommodate various learning styles but also out of necessity because of how the internet and cell phones have revolutionized students’ lives - in good and bad ways.
The advent of providing course material online has cut down on note-taking, and the existence of Google has reduced how much memorizing students do. Nowadays, students and parents see marks as soon as the teachers enter them into the system, as opposed to waiting for the report cards or phone calls home of yesteryear.
Part of the reason Ms Hicken didn’t want to go into teaching initially, and why her teachers would not have predicted it, is because she struggled in school. She was a hands-on learner and teaching was all visual and auditory, which is no longer the case. The way she marks tests has changed to reflect whether students can actually demonstrate what they’re learning instead of just writing out answers.
Large high schools also have a much greater variety of course offerings now.
COVID brought its own major changes, but students have seen much more normalcy this school year than in the past three.
Teachers are tasked with shaping students into responsible adults who contribute to society. They may not see their work paying off on a day-to-day basis, but in the bigger picture Ms Hicken sees the difference she is making. It’s important for students to have teachers who push them and instill some sort of desire in terms of their life and career path, she said. And because she lives in the community she works in, she often sees graduates later on.
For example, her grandson’s daycare is now staffed by many of her former childcare students.
“Or I’ll meet them and they say, ‘Do you know how much I miss your laugh?’ You don’t think of those little things.”
She also keeps scrapbooks full of various letters, cards, notes and other mementos received from students and staff over the years.
Her enthusiastic personality has helped form a strong rapport with the students. So on the rare occasions she does have to “get cross” it surprises the students and the point gets across.
Ms Hicken loves the job in part because it keeps her young and in touch with the community, but with retirement now six years away, she finds her energy draining more easily than before. A mental health struggle in 2014 brought the realization she could not keep burning the candle at both ends. So she vowed to separate school and home life more, and stopped grading papers at home unless absolutely necessary.
Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week also recognizes the myriad of staff positions which are crucial to the effective operation of a school, and she described the staff at MRHS as amazing.
“We would be so lost without our cleaners, administrative assistants, administrators, guidance, wellness groups, youth workers. If we need to get help for a child, we know where to send them.”
