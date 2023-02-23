PEI will play for a medal in ringette at the Canada Winter Games after pulling off an emotionally charged 6-4 victory over Manitoba in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Montague.
The hometown favourites will face Ontario or Quebec in the semis on Friday at 5:30 pm at MacLauchlan Arena in Charlottetown. The winner of that game will play for gold on Saturday and the loser will play for bronze.
Team PEI led Manitoba 3-1 at halftime and pushed that lead to 4-1 in the third quarter.
However, Manitoba got a 5-on-3 power play with under 10 minutes to play and struck twice quickly to tie it up.
It was the biggest moment of adversity PEI had faced in the tournament to date and coach Francois Caron called a timeout.
"It was definitely scary but he took a moment to calm us down and tell us we had to reset our minds and be ready for (the last few minutes)," said Tori Jayne Chapman of Souris, who has been among PEI's top scorers in the tournament.
"We were a little nervous," said Mia Martell of Belfast. "But we knew what we had to do."
Almost immediately after play resumed, Natalie Caron got a partial breakaway and scored to put PEI ahead 5-4.
Callie Veld of Souris scored moments later and PEI never looked back.
As the clock expired, the Wellness Centre erupted as the capacity crowd cheered the opportunity to play for a medal.
The arena has been packed all week with families and local fans supporting the players.
"I was crying for the whole first period. Every time I looked up I was so overwhelmed with how much love and support we had from our fans," Chapman said.
"Words can’t even describe how much I feel right now, just to be in this position. PEI has never historically done very well in this game but to be coming out and knowing we’re placing somewhere in the top four is astronomical."
Martell said anything is possible in the semis if PEI keeps playing the way they have been.
