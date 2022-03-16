When Ernie Fitzpatrick collapsed on the ice with 14 minutes left in a game at Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown his teammates immediately kicked into action.
Before five minutes had passed the 62-year-old Cardigan man, whose heart had stopped, was shocked back to life thanks to the quick work of friends and a defibrillator (AED) hanging on the wall just outside the canteen.
It was shortly after 9 pm on March 1. The Georgetown Panthers Oldtimers were playing against the Fair Isle Ford (Montague) team.
“I felt weak and everything went white. I knew I was going down, but I don’t remember hitting the ice,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Teammate Ricky MacLean was the first to see him. Then Kenny MacDonald and Jim Hatton raced over to see what was going on.
“I looked around and Ernie was lying face first on the ice - he wasn’t moving,” Mr MacDonald said.
When they realized Mr Fitzpatrick wasn’t breathing Mr MacDonald and Mr Hatton, both volunteer firefighters with first responder training, automatically put him in the recovery position and went into rescue mode.
“Jim initially started (chest) compressions. I took over compressions and I got Jim to get the defibrillator opened up and get the pads on Ernie,” Mr MacDonald, with the St Peter’s Fire Department, said.
A shock was required and once that was done the two men resumed compressions.
“We checked and he had a good strong pulse so we monitored him until the fire department and ambulance got there,” Mr MacDonald said.
Without the defibrillator Mr Hatton, with the Montague Fire Department, suspects things might not have gone so well.
“Having Ken there was reassuring. If you were by yourself it would be a bit more challenging,” Mr Hatton said.
He was quick to explain many others pitched in to help too. From the person who brought the defibrillator to the ice, the person who called 911 and everyone who stepped up in any other way, “the whole rink came together.”
Dispatch had informed Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell that Mr Fitzpatrick had already been shocked.
“When we arrived Mr Fitzpatrick was conscious, eyes open and talking which is usually unheard of when someone has taken a heart attack or their heart has stopped,” Mr Gotell said.
Mr Fitzpatrick was taken to the QEH in Charlottetown and then sent on to Saint John, New Brunswick.
Although a blocked artery was discovered, the problem with Mr Fitzpatrick’s heart was ‘electrical.’
“It got out of rhythm - my heart was racing and it stopped,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Last Thursday they put in an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, (ICD) and Mr Fitzpatrick is back home in Cardigan recovering.
Doctors also spoke to the quick action of his rescuers, Mr Fitzpatrick’s wife Pam said.
“(Doctors) said that because it was done under the five minutes is why Ernie doesn’t have any lasting damage,” she said.
Although he has previous experience using a defibrillator, Mr MacDonald said having to intervene when a friend is in distress is a whole different story.
“You take the training hoping you will never have to use it, but when the time comes you are glad you have it,” Mr MacDonald said.
Everyone involved in this rescue, including the Fitzpatricks, agree that defibrillators should be in all public places.
“They are expensive, but one save and they are worth their weight in gold,” Mr Gotell said.
Three Rivers Sportsplex has had an AED for several years. Former Georgetown resident Melissa Batchilder donated the original one which was replaced through fundraising a few years ago.
Mr Hatton said the experience was surreal.
"Not only is Ernie a great guy and a great friend, you think 'wow, it all came together like it is supposed to' and hopefully we'll see him soon."
No one is happier with the outcome than the Fitzpatricks.
Mr Fitzpatrick doesn't think he will be back on the ice this season, but he doesn't rule out possibly lacing up in the fall.
"I would like to say thank you very much," he said. "I wouldn't be here only for them."
His wife Pam echoes those sentiments.
