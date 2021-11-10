Court proceedings in Georgetown have been delayed on a somewhat regular basis this year due to problems with the phone system and recording equipment.
The phone system was introduced at the beginning of Covid to accommodate the crown clerk and some lawyers attending off-site.
The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed the Georgetown courthouse is the only such facility experiencing the technical issues. An equipment upgrade was installed earlier this year but delays are still common.
The province said an interim fix, believed to be the Zoom video call software, finished testing Friday and should be in use by the next court date, at no extra cost.
On several occasions, Judge Nancy Orr has had to explain to lawyers appearing by phone that the system has issues, such as not connecting all parties or low volume.
It is sometimes a trial-and-error process for court clerks attempting to dial in all lawyers for a particular case.
Judge Orr routinely explains to defendants that every word must be recorded, so a nod or head shake is not a sufficient answer to a question. If the recording equipment fails, court cannot proceed.
This has caused a number of delays in the proceedings, whether at the beginning of the docket or forcing a recess later on. On May 6, for example, court was delayed more than an hour when the system was malfunctioning.
This inconvenience affects everyone involved, including defendants who often have to make arrangements to get time off work in order to attend court.
“Government is aware that there have been technical challenges due to hardware wear and tear, compatibility between existing equipment and timely and complex operations,” said Justice Department spokesperson Vicki Tse.
Multiple departments are working to find a permanent fix, she said.
Local court officials expect a long-term replacement will be very expensive, but the province did not have figures to provide.
