There’s nothing like a natural disaster to bring out the glaring inefficiencies and shortsightedness of governments. If a category two hurricane won’t prompt the premier of PEI to call an emergency, then I’m left wondering what the heck will. Is Dennis King waiting for the Zombie apocalypse before he breaks the glass, hits the red button, and calls for more troops? Maybe a Russian submarine in Georgetown harbour would do the trick. We got very, very lucky with this storm folks because it could have been disastrous in terms of lives lost and homes destroyed. The people my heart goes out to are seniors. They didn’t just face power outages, cold homes, downed trees, and lost food. They faced a techno bias in which governments assume everyone has a computer, tablet, or cell phone. Thousands of Islanders don’t.
There is something wrong with the system when the able bodied can apply to the Red Cross online and get an etransfer in jig time while the sick and aged must stand in line with their hand out. All levels of government today don’t want to talk to the people who elected them. They want you to apply online, get your information online, bank online, leave a voice mail or send an email. If you are too old, too poor, or too tech challenged to own computer gear in today’s world you are in real terms a second-class citizen. Hospitals, fire departments, police and emergency services depend so much on the internet today that chaos ensues when it goes down or we experience a prolonged power outage. There is no plan B and that needs to change sooner rather than later.
If you phoned EMO the day after the storm all you got was voicemail. They were out to lunch I suppose and have been ever since. Whoever is running that department should burn whatever mandate they had and start writing a new one with the people in mind who pay their wages. Fiona was a teachable moment for all of us. Islanders quickly learned that government was ill prepared to provide the most basic of needs for its most vulnerable citizens. We also learned that techno bias is a real monster that feeds on the aged and poor. The internet is a drug that all governments are addicted to. It is an impersonal automated tool that renders people faceless and invisible. The problem is when you are sitting in the dark and your roof blows off a computer isn’t going to provide you with food, water, and shelter. That takes boots on the ground and I sure hope the Premier learns that lesson in time for the next Fiona. The cavalry never did arrive on September 25th. It is now clear that they never even had their boots on.
