Data from the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board indicate there is a small percentage of Island students who don’t have adequate internet access or the technology to work from home should another lockdown occur.
When PEI went into lockdown in March 2020 schools were closed and the changeover began for students to adjust to remote learning.
For some families it wasn’t easy.
The Graphic spoke to several parents and students who didn’t have the technology for online learning. They were worried about falling behind.
Internet access and not having computers to work on at home were barriers for students and for teachers working from home.
In April 2020 the province developed materials for at-home learning that didn’t necessarily rely on the internet and teachers were tasked with getting those materials to students.
Since then, both school boards have compiled concrete data on students’ needs.
Data from the Public Schools Branch reveals 679 students out of 18,574 surveyed do not have internet access and 1,500 students out of 17,676 do not have a device to work on when not in school.
In the French school system 11,000 students are enrolled, with 43 being identified with no internet access and 83 with no access to a computer.
“Even in the event of remote learning, our schools will be open for students with exceptional learning needs and those who need access to internet. Busing would continue to operate for those students if needed. There are also programs available through Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture to support internet needs of families such as the Work and Study Hubs and PEI Broadband Fund - Residential Pilot,” a spokesperson from the provincial Department of Education said.
In addition, both PSB and the French Language School Board have computers and devices that can be given out to students for home use if the need arises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.