What better way to celebrate a milestone birthday than to hit the links with some of your favourite people.
That is exactly what 98-year-old Keith MacDougall did when he and his friends Ralph Billard, Leroy MacLeod and Wensell MacLeod rolled up to the pro shop at Belfast Highland Greens on the morning of August 19.
Mr MacDougall, formerly from O’Leary, said he wasn’t sure exactly what the day had in store when they started out from his home at Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown that morning.
He knew he was going golfing, but didn’t expect the fanfare of media and a birthday cake to boot before they headed out to the greens.
When Mr MacDougall had a few moments to reflect on his long life the retired farmer said the best thing he ever did was marry his wife Doris.
“If you live a good life and look after your health you can live a long life,” he said.
He also said nobody is perfect, including himself.
“I have made plenty of mistakes, everybody does, but if you learn from them that’s the important thing,” he said.
Mr MacDougall spent just as much of his life in retirement as he has farming.
The Veteran of the Second World War came back home to O’Leary and farmed potatoes until 1983.
He saw many changes over the years in the agriculture industry.
“I started out farming with a team of horses and by the time I retired I had a big John Deere tractor with air conditioning, radio, hydraulics - everything,” he said.
It has only been in the past decade or so that Mr MacDougall has picked up the game of golf as a favourite pastime.
According to some of his golfing buddies and Mr MacDougall himself, he shines best in the “short shots.”
He teed off with a five iron and was keen to mostly sit in the golf cart and take in the scenery for the next 17 holes.
“Life passes by fast too, especially when you’ve had an interesting life,” he said.
