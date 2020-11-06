Dominik Davis knows almost all there is to know about bat species on PEI, and that knowledge has fueled both a successful online business and a desire to inform others about the importance of the winged mammals.
The 14-year old, from Riverton, is selling handmade bat houses through his Facebook page, Beddy Bye Bats. Dominik, a Grade 9 student at Morell Regional High School, has been fascinated with bats for some time, but took his first deep dive into the subject last year when preparing a research project on the little brown bat for the school’s science fair. His efforts netted him first prize, and he was ready to move on to the PEI Provincial Science Fair when pandemic restrictions cancelled almost everything.
“Still, I wanted to get the word out on how important bats are to our ecosystem,” Dominik said. “I wanted to be able to spread all the amazing information I found to people so they could see how important bats are.”
Dominik had built a bat house as part of the science project, and his mother Elizabeth suggested a great COVID project would be to build more bat houses and sell them to the public.
“I sold 12 on the first day,” Dominik said. “I sold bat houses from Charlottetown to Wood Islands and one in New Brunswick.”
Dominik includes a sheet of Fun Facts on the little brown bat with each house he sells. One particularly helpful fact for those who hate being swarmed by bugs during the summer is that a little brown bat can eat up to 6,000 mosquitoes daily.
One of Dominik’s goals is to make people appreciate the creatures and dispel some of the spooky and gruesome myths about them, such as the misguided belief bats drink blood or fly into your hair.
“In my eyes, bats are one of the most important animals,” he said. “(Without them), the mosquito population would go up, the locust population would go up too.”
Dominik recommends a bat house be installed 12 to 20 feet from the ground, out of the reach of predators. He said it would take a few years for a colony of bats to roost, but “once it’s colonized, it will stay colonized.” His large bat house has enough room for at least 35 little brown bats, which have an average size of nearly 3.5 inches.
One of the reasons Dominik is so keen on bat awareness is the grim effects of white-nose syndrome, a fungal growth blamed for killing millions of bats since it was first detected in North America in 2006. That’s the reason bat species in Atlantic Canada such as little brown bat, as well as the northern myotis and the tri-coloured bat, are on the endangered species list.
Jordi Segers, with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, based at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown, said white-nose syndrome arrived in PEI in 2013, and every year the cooperative receives reports of dead bats that later test positive for the disease.
The cooperative encourages Islanders to use its bat hotline to report sightings. The toll-free number is 1-833-434-BATS (2287). Mr Segers said since the bat hotline opened, there have been more reports of colonies, especially in Prince and Queens Counties, but no firm numbers as to current populations.
“We notice an increase in bat sightings after any news item (about bats), as it’s on people’s minds more,” he said.
In the meantime, researchers have discovered additional bat species. Mr Segers explained that special equipment used to pick up ultrasonic sounds from the bats – sounds humans cannot hear - has resulted in researchers discovering two, if not three, species previously unknown to PEI.
Mr Segers said researchers narrowed down the sounds in one location to either the big brown bat or silver haired bat, and in another area, detected the ultrasonic sounds of the eastern red bat.
“(The additional species are) a bit of an indication that each species needs slightly different food and roosting places, so we should focus on management of the landscape so as to keep it suitable for those species.”
Mr Segers said bats typically roost in cavities inside trees, cozying up to each other for warmth, and bat houses work in pretty much the same way. He said a bat house is particularly beneficial if a maternity colony, which consists of female bats and their offspring, decides to roost there.
“If you do get a maternity colony, you’re directly helping with these species’ recovery.”
As with Dominik, Mr Segers is also of the opinion that a healthy bat population is essential for a balanced ecosystem.
“Fewer bats means more of those insects eating our crops, which means farmers are likely putting more pesticides in our crops,” Mr Segers said. “That costs money, and is poisoning our food, in a way. (With bats), you save money and have better food.”
Dominik is selling the custom-made bat houses, which come in two sizes, $25 and $35, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.