A party on Fortune beach Saturday night is under investigation for violation of a Public Health order.
Souris RCMP responded to a call of several youth gathered on the beach, but when the officer arrived the attendees scattered on foot.
Public health regulations under the pandemic rules state there are to be no outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.
Kings District RCMP Staff Sergeant Leanne Butler is unsure how many people were at the party, but all indications are it was more than 10.
“(The officer) sent all the license plate numbers and other information gathered to Conservation Enforcement and Public Health for them to follow up with tickets,” Sgt Butler said.
No information was available from the province by press time.
The fine for violating a public health order is $1,000 plus a $50 surcharge.
RCMP say several similar gatherings took place in all three counties on the weekend.
