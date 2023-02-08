Souris ringette

Several Souris area ringette players, who have been teammates since they were old enough to don skates, make up a large contingent of eastern PEI players who are members of the 2023 Team PEI Canada Games team. Back row, from left, are Dayna Dingwell, Delaney Roche, Tori Jayne Chapman and Callie Veld. Front: Emily Peters, Georgia Fraser and Brooklyn MacInnis.  Submitted photo

For 10 eastern PEI athletes who are members of the 2023 Canada Games ringette team the excitement in the lead-up to the competition is palpable.

The impressive lineup of female athletes are extremely excited, not only to be playing at a national level, but to be doing it in front of hometown crowds. The venue for their games is Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.

Montague ringette

Three members of Team PEI Ringette grew up playing the sport together in Montague. From left are Mia Martell, Kenzy Hawkins and Alexa Carpenter.  Submitted photo

