Several Souris area ringette players, who have been teammates since they were old enough to don skates, make up a large contingent of eastern PEI players who are members of the 2023 Team PEI Canada Games team. Back row, from left, are Dayna Dingwell, Delaney Roche, Tori Jayne Chapman and Callie Veld. Front: Emily Peters, Georgia Fraser and Brooklyn MacInnis. Submitted photo
For 10 eastern PEI athletes who are members of the 2023 Canada Games ringette team the excitement in the lead-up to the competition is palpable.
The impressive lineup of female athletes are extremely excited, not only to be playing at a national level, but to be doing it in front of hometown crowds. The venue for their games is Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.
It is the rink where Mia Martell, Kenzy Hawkins and Alexa Carpenter cut their teeth on the sport.
“I was 4 or 5-years-old when I started,” Carpenter, 19 of Brudenell said.
“PEI is a small province and we are usually overlooked, but this group has some potential to make some noise.”
This is the second Canada Games for Georgia Fraser, 19.
Fraser, a goalie, is one of seven players from the Souris area. The others are Dayna Dingwell, Brooklyn MacInnis, Callie Veld, Tori Jayne Chapman, Delaney Roche and Emily Peters. Just like the Montague contingent these girls have been playing ringette since they were old enough to skate.
“I think we can make history for ringette at the Canada Games,” Fraser said, noting PEI has only won one game in previous years and they look to build on that.
For Mia Martell, 20, of Belfast, this is her second Canada Games’ appearance. She was a member of the PEI soccer team that played in Niagara, Ontario in the summer of 2022, but her passion for ringette is evident. She has been playing for 11 years.
The PEI squad has competed in two major tournaments with other provincial teams since November.
“We’ve done really well against the teams we are going to be playing at the Canada Games, so honestly the sky is the limit. If we perform really well anything can happen,” Martell said.
MacInnis,19, plays defense.
“For me the speed is my favourite part,” she said. “For people who don’t know the game they’d be surprised at how fast it is. It is the fastest game on ice.”
Speed, strategy and making lasting friendships are all part and parcel of the draw of ringette for all the players.
“It is very intense and competitive especially when we are playing at this level,” Chapman, 18, said.
PEI’s games will be played at the Wellness Centre in Montague. The team’s first on-ice appearance is a match-up with British Columbia on Sunday, February 19 at 5:30 pm. The complete schedule can be found at www.2023canadagames.ca
