Outgoing Three Rivers mayor Ed MacAulay presented members of the outgoing council with framed photographs of the Harvey Moore Wildlife Sanctuary in their final meeting together on November 28. Back row, from left, are David McGrath, John MacFarlane, Paul Morrison, Debbie Johnston, the mayor, Gerard Holland, Cindy MacLean and Jane King. Front: Alan Munro, Cameron MacLean and Cody Jenkins. Josh Lewis photo

At their last meeting together, the outgoing Three Rivers council awarded a tender for electrical upgrades at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre to allow for its new generator to be installed when it arrives.

The vote was unanimous at the November 28 special meeting to award the contract to AMAC Electric for $83,760 plus HST, coming in slightly under the $88,000 quoted by Hansen Electric.

At the final meeting of Three Rivers' inaugural council on Nov. 28, Mayor Ed MacAulay gave each councillor a framed photo of the Harvey Moore Sanctuary.

