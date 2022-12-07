Outgoing Three Rivers mayor Ed MacAulay presented members of the outgoing council with framed photographs of the Harvey Moore Wildlife Sanctuary in their final meeting together on November 28. Back row, from left, are David McGrath, John MacFarlane, Paul Morrison, Debbie Johnston, the mayor, Gerard Holland, Cindy MacLean and Jane King. Front: Alan Munro, Cameron MacLean and Cody Jenkins. Josh Lewis photo
At their last meeting together, the outgoing Three Rivers council awarded a tender for electrical upgrades at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre to allow for its new generator to be installed when it arrives.
The vote was unanimous at the November 28 special meeting to award the contract to AMAC Electric for $83,760 plus HST, coming in slightly under the $88,000 quoted by Hansen Electric.
The generator, supplied by Cummins and expected to arrive in May, requires two new transfer switches, a concrete pad and an addition to the rink’s electrical room among other work.
It was ordered so the arena can become a warming centre when the power is out and would avoid what happened in September when its ice melted after Fiona.
The tender includes training for staff on the new electrical system while Cummins will provide training on the generator itself.
Andy Daggett of the Community Welfare League, which runs the Wellness Centre, said staff had sourced another generator that could be used prior to May in an emergency if the transfer switches are installed. However, community services manager Dorothy Macdonald said she didn’t know if the switches would work for another generator as they were made specifically for the one from Cummins.
As with other projects in recent months, the costs are higher than originally estimated when the town’s budget was approved in March. But CAO Jill Walsh said there is enough money to complete the project with some left over for upgrades to make the Kings Playhouse a warming centre. That work is in the preliminary stages but more funding to complete it will be sought.
Mr Daggett said the Wellness Centre lost about two weeks’ worth of rentals after Fiona before the ice was installed again. Their insurance claim includes the lost revenue and costs of making the sheet again.
On another occasion in early November, electricity was briefly lost and when it came back it wasn’t restored to three-phase power. When Maritime Electric fixed the problem, the dehumidifier and compressor motors didn’t turn back on and had to be reset by a local contractor. By this time the arena had been without full power for nine hours. He said it takes about 18 hours to lose the ice.
It’s expected to be a busy winter with Canada Games ringette in February and the return of the Norsemen tournament in January and Goodwill Games in March.
Cardigan rink group asks for snowblower
A request from Cardigan volunteers running an outdoor rink this winter to use a walk-behind snowblower that was bought by the Village of Cardigan before amalgamation will be voted on by the incoming council on December 12.
At a committee of council meeting also on the 28th, Councillor Cindy MacLean presented the request on the group’s behalf and said she understood the snowblower had not been used by Three Rivers since amalgamation.
She noted from past discussions that Three Rivers can’t allow just any group to use town equipment but stressed the volunteers include several firefighters trained to use it.
Allowing them to use it would show the council is being reasonable but still responsible, she said.
Staff expressed concerns that this could set a precedent for other groups and said procedures should be followed. Recreation and events coordinator Shawn Fraser said policy would require it to be offered internally first, which would allow the Cardigan Fire Department to take ownership of the snowblower.
Ms Walsh said it is irrelevant which community of Three Rivers purchased the asset.
However, councillors agreed to bring it forward to the regular meeting.
“They have insurance. We should be thanking our volunteers for clearing snow off our rinks,” said Councillor Alan Munro.
The new eight-person Three Rivers council was sworn in December 5 and will hold its first meeting December 12.
