It is uncertain if the more stringent border controls to be implemented on June 8 will apply to those traveling through PEI to the Madeleine Island Ferry in Souris.
A Public Health spokesperson confirmed, “Details on testing requirements for those traveling through to the Madeleine Islands are still being discussed.”
This despite an announcement last week indicating beginning on June 8, “Anyone travelling to PEI from outside of Atlantic Canada will need a negative test prior to departure (or prior to arriving in PEI) and everyone coming to the province will be tested for COVID-19 at the points of entry.”
Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy has voiced concerns about the different regulations previously and now those fears are heightened.
“If we are all coming onto PEI for whatever reason no one should be exempt,” Mayor Dunphy said.
“Whether we are here for 24 hours or a month, it shouldn’t matter when it comes to testing.”
Yet, different regulations have been in place for those traveling through the province to and from the ferry.
Those travellers like some others who are in PEI for temporary work-related reasons are exempt from the 14-day isolation and permitted to drive from their entry point to the ferry terminal, and vice versa, with strict rules to only stop for gas and washroom breaks. They are also allowed an overnight stay provided they have a reservation.
Mayor Dunphy hopes the province will ensure testing at all borders is mandatory.
Ferry-goers shouldn’t be treated any differently, nor should anyone, she added.
“It is no different than one of us, if we have to travel to Nova Scotia or New Brunswick for a medical appointment or other emergency, we should be tested too,” she said.
“We should all be treated the same for the safety of everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.