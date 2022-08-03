Dear Editor,
Since being elected, I have heard countless stories of long wait times in our healthcare system — from ER waits to waiting for needed surgeries. It is heartbreaking to hear from families whose loved one is living in agonizing pain for months, and often years, while they wait for help.
Although long wait times are nothing new, a growing number of healthcare workers are expressing concern that our already long wait times are getting worse.
A patient in PEI can expect to wait up to 214 days for a non-urgent MRI scan - for example, imaging required for a knee surgery. The “target” length to wait for a non-urgent MRI should be less than 84 days—a length of time that Canadian experts say is an appropriate, maximum wait time for most patients (90%). Only 25% of Island patients receive an MRI during the target time.
For a CT scan, the wait time is 106 days for Island patients who are deemed non-urgent. The “target” length to wait for a non-urgent CT is 56 days.
Access to imaging services affect health in a number of ways. One of the most devastating effects is delays for needed surgeries. These delays can mean that the person not only lives in terrible pain for a longer period of time, but they will also physically get worse.
Quality of life has to have a role in these very political decisions.
I spoke to an athletic Islander in his 30s who waited almost a year for an MRI on his knee. He shared the toll this had on both his physical and mental health. His knee deteriorated so much that he could no longer walk around the block without the use of a cane.
Another man in his 70’s, who was an avid golfer, needed a hip replacement but was forced to spend a year waiting. This delay led to increasing pain and him needing a walker for mobility. He then started having back pain from compensating for his hip and hunching over his walker.
I also heard from a grandmother who was scared to pick up her granddaughter while she was waiting for knee surgery because her knee would give out. During the time she was waiting for surgery, she depended so much on her healthy leg that it resulted in that knee deteriorating to the point of needing surgery as well. She had to go through it all over again.
Currently on PEI, patients wait 348 days, pretty much a year, for a hip replacement. The wait time for most knee replacement surgeries is up to 413 days. That’s over a year of waiting in pain as you slowly lose your mobility and independence.
Why are we limiting testing hours?
The need for imaging has increased over the past decade. As our population ages and increases, we need more MRIs and CTs.
An Islander asked me why we don’t run testing for more hours a day. It’s a great question. The biggest reason is we haven’t increased recruitment of people needed to operate the equipment to keep up with the demand.
Islanders donate millions of dollars every year to purchase equipment but government has not budgeted for the actual people to use the equipment.
We need to start looking at every aspect of wait times. We need to make sure we have enough allied health professionals to do the work needed to support surgeons and doctors.
For example, Medical Radiation Technologists (MRTs) are dealing with an impossible amount of work. I recently met with a couple of MRTs who are dealing with burnout and a lack of respect from their leadership.
Did you know a number of MRTs have actually been “put off on burnout” by their doctors? Did you also know this was an issue long before COVID?
Just as we are seeing in other areas of health, these incredibly important employees are being overworked, undervalued, and disrespected. This has worsened under the King government.
We must start valuing healthcare workers instead of just treating them as cogs in a wheel. They deserve fair wages, a healthy work-life balance, vacation time, and to be consulted about decisions impacting their work.
Too often this government releases shiny documents, “reviews”, and “plans” without even bothering to ask the front-line experts for their input. This is disrespectful and bad leadership. Our front-line workers have the answers to our healthcare crisis. They know what’s wrong and they have some great ideas on how to help fix it. It’s time for Premier King and his Health Minister to start listening and start acting.
Michele Beaton, MLA Mermaid-Stratford
Official Opposition Green Critic for
Health and Wellness
