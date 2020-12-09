The comments made by Brooks Roche on October 1st regarding the high cost of insulin equipment - specifically the ‘offering’ of an insulin pump to persons suffering from diabetes should be a topic discussed in not only PEI’s legislature, but nationally.
Mr Roche took the bull by the horns in his plea for a reasonable life; not for a plasma TV, a new SUV or a mansion, but for a readily-available medical device which could significantly aid many persons suffering from diabetes.
Health Minister James Aylward said in a news release, “Diabetes affects more than 15,000 Islanders, and it is so important that we offer additional support to these individuals so they can live healthy, fulfilling lives without cost as a barrier.”
That sounds really terrific, until we realize, as Mr Roche points out, that this benefit applies only up to age 25, after which persons with diabetes are on their own, without a life-changing medical device which costs more than $10,000.
As is often the case, the person with diabetes can’t afford this device. So they will do without, going back to the unreliable and painful system of guessing, needles and more. This would be equivalent to saying to a wheelchair-bound individual, “You can have this electric chair to help but we want it back when you turn 25.”
As usual, our governments always use ‘top-down thinking’ - donating millions to already-profitable businesses while ignoring the members of society who need the most help.
Thank you Mr Roche, for speaking out. For pointing out one of the many inequities in government for persons suffering with lifelong disabilities. When some media approached Mr Roche he chose not to reply. I hope it is because of his shame about his government’s policies regarding persons with disabilities, whose lives could be enriched with government’s (read taxpayers’) money.
It is more than unfortunate that persons with, or families of persons who struggle with disabilities have to constantly fight simply to maintain a reasonable quality of life. A philosopher once said “Life is as broad as it is long.” No one will be remembered for the amount of money they have in the bank when they die, but what kindness and goodness they have done throughout their lives.
It is certainly hard to understand how a government which could donate $1.25 million to the Canadian Soccer league (for games that no one could watch) could be proud of its ‘tiny’ role in helping exceptional Islanders live their lives as fully as possible.
Thank you again, Mr Roche. I am sure your comments will help raise awareness of the skewed priorities of this and other governments.
Gary Walker,
A life-long continuing educator from the North Shore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.