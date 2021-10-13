The ‘Thanks for Giving’ ride for Lennon House on Saturday, October 10 raised over $6,000.
Registration donations of $2,960 were matched by Commandos Canada Motorcycle Club at the annual event, organizer Donnie Aitken said.
In addition, donations were collected at a barbecue held at Lennon House at the completion of the event.
One hundred riders from across the Island, representing clubs from all regions, participated in the event which raises funds for the long-term recovery house for people with mental health and addictions issues. It is situated in South Rustico.
Mr Aitken said they are grateful for the support from all involved.
