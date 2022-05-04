Please allow me space to publicly thank two very special politicians who represented Georgetown in the PEI government.
First of all a special thanks to Mike Currie, who brought the Department of Highways to Georgetown, along with Holland College (assisted by the late Newman White), They both have been a great boost to the Georgetown economy. Recent strong rumours indicate there was a strong movement to move the Department of Highways to Bridgetown, but that was shut down. Many thanks to those responsible.
The real purpose of this letter is to say a special thank you to Steven Myers, Environment, Energy and Climate Action minister (and I’m sure Dennis King) for standing up in the House and defending their decision to put a $25 million Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre in Georgetown. (Green Party MLA Stephen Howard would have been pleased had it gone to his area, Summerside.)
As we well know over the past 50 years, as Mr Myers so elegantly pointed out, all too often Georgetown, the Capital of Kings County, has been short-changed in sharing the fair distribution of government departments. Let’s not ignore the fact that Georgetown’s mayor and council allowed much of this iniquity to happen - unopposed.
Thanks again to Steven Myers for his eloquent defence of Georgetown and let’s hope the voters of Georgetown will remember in the next election that he stood up in the storm for Georgetown.
