It was the year I finally found the perfect place to hide my Christmas gift to Heather so it wouldn’t be discovered before Christmas morning.
While I’m not eligible to win a prize of any kind, this very publication’s Christmas Essay Contest got me thinking about memorable stories of Christmas past. If you’ve got one, you only have until Thursday, December 9, and who knows, your story could be published in either The Eastern Graphic or West Prince Graphic special Christmas section. But for now, back to the story.
I’ve always been the kind of guy who likes to disguise his gifts. There’s many ways to do this. There’s the ‘camouflage method’. You know, that’s where you wrap a box a toaster originally came in to deflect what’s really in the box. It’s an effective method because, at first, the person is trying to fake liking a toaster, then you see their eyes light up when it’s actually not a toaster.
There’s the ‘Russian doll method’, also known as the ‘Babushka, stacking or nesting doll method’. This is where you wrap a box, within a box, within a box, within a box so the gift is finally in the final box. With this method, it’s usually something small, depending on box size.
There’s also the ‘deception method’. This is when you buy someone a wallet but wrap it up to look like a hockey stick to throw them off once the gift is under the tree.
There’s the ‘go big or go home method’. This is where you get the biggest box you can find, one that perhaps needs an entire roll of wrapping paper, and once opened it reveals a gift card taped to the bottom of the box.
There’s the ‘carry that weight method’. This is especially effective if you have a chronic Christmas present box shaker in the family. You place your gift in an oversized box. You then put your entire collection of John Grisham hardcover novels in there, leaving the box shaker to ponder what on earth could be that heavy.
Gift bags have become immensely popular, and why not, they’re reusable and easy to use. I hate gift bags. They are sucking the creativity right out of the gift-giving process.
But back to my perfect hiding place for Heather’s gift. For this, I used the ‘scavenger hunt method’. That is, I wrapped a clue in a box. Once she opened the box and read the clue, that led her to another box, in another location with another clue. Finally after opening a couple of boxes the final clue led her right back to the Christmas tree.
I had purchased her a necklace with a silver key pendant. The chain for this was a slender 45 centimetres, or 18 inches long. The key itself was about an inch-and-a-half. All in all, it was delicate and pretty small. After the last clue stated she would find her gift back at the Christmas tree, she was still puzzled.
That’s because, 10 days earlier I hung her gift, unwrapped, right on the Christmas tree where it blended in with the medley of other ornaments, tinsel, lights and keepsakes. It was there, unnoticed ... for 10 days.
That, my friends, is the ‘hiding in plain sight method’ used to perfection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.