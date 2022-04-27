Early last August, friends of ours from Ontario arrived on PEI and promptly invited us to go to Florida with them this May to celebrate their 40th anniversary. We jumped at the chance. I had canceled my Florida plans for the winter of 2022 out of an abundance of caution, and fear of losing my deposit, but a trip in May sounded perfect. If you remember, last August we were maskless, in a Covid lull and getting needles in arms as fast as humanly possible. Last August, a trip this May sounded like the crescendo to Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, ‘Ode to Joy.’
For the past two years, our approach to Covid has been to basically align with like-minded people, which include our families and lots of friends, and to stay in environments in which we felt safe. To each his own for sure. I’m in that 60 plus age bracket, in pretty good health, but my thought process has consistently been, you can’t be too careful. So far so good. But May is looming, and we’re booked. Naturally I’ve been reading various reports and looking at charts and venn diagrams trying to keep track of the Covid situation in Florida. Reading Tolstoy’s War and Peace would have been easier and it’s 1,392 pages.
I traveled to Ontario recently. I drove and saw family and friends and enjoyed time at restaurants, and have done the same on the Island. But I hadn’t taken that giant baby step of placing myself in what I had previously considered an uncomfortable environment. Until last week, when I did it twice. Many are already traveling and it was time for us to take the plunge.
We booked a three-night long weekend stay in Halifax in the heart of Nova Scotia, where the mask mandate has now ended. A ‘test trip’ as it were. If you’re fine with a mask free mandate, I’m fine with you, but personally it makes me a little anxious. We went to five restaurants and four of them had their staff completely masked up. Our hotel was the same way. The biggest test for me came last Monday morning. Hello Costco Dartmouth Crossing. We got there about 15 minutes before opening and I was glad to see just a handful of people in line.
While sitting in the car waiting though, we missed the 100 or more people who lined up at the side of the building. As the doors flung open people rushed in like lobster boats heading out on setting day. We went in and the place was jammed…with people mostly wearing masks. After a couple hundred dollars spent on mainly unnecessary things, it was back to PEI, safe, sound and Covid free.
Then last Thursday, Heather and I ventured to the Confederation Centre to see Rick Mercer and the Just for Laughs show. (By the way, Mercer started the night by saying “Welcome to the Confederation Centre of the Arts, or, as it will be known as of midnight, the Danny Murphy Centre.” That’s why the guy is a national treasure.) This was my first up close and personal, jammed in seating experience in a couple of years. While masks were required, I quickly discovered the ‘hack’ to not wearing a mask for the entire evening. Just go buy yourself a drink, hold it in your hand, remove your mask and make it seem like you’re ready to drink at any second, without ever really drinking. To each his own. We emerged from that night unscathed as well.
So the countdown to Florida continues. Still hoping for ‘Ode to Joy’.
