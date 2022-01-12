Well now, talk about being between a rock and hard place.
Potentially, residents within the Town of Three Rivers could be facing a big increase in property taxes if a course of action to sustain the community isn’t created. This, in light of provincial equalization payments to Three Rivers lapsing in March of this year.
Communities Minister Jamie Fox, Three Rivers mayor Ed MacAulay, Energy Minister Steven Myers and Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle recently met to pool their thoughts on the situation.
An idea that surfaced was to build a wind farm at an unspecified location within the Three Rivers region and sell the power to Maritime Electric.
An interesting proposal but suspect.
Government isn’t admitting it but they may have prematurely ordered an unknown number of windmills on the premise the units would be used in an extension to the Eastern Kings Wind Farm. However, council in that community rejected the idea and an appeal was made to IRAC. No ruling has been made on it yet.
Now, take a look back at 2011 when community rinks in Murray River, Crapaud, Kensington and Alberton had high hopes of reaping the benefits of renewable energy through wind generation.
The Wind Energy Institute of Canada evaluated 17 proposals from Island rinks for the net metering initiative. The four mentioned above qualified for the program.
Each project was supported with $164,000 from the Federal Gas Tax Fund administered by the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, plus $87,250 from the Trust Fund for Clean Air and Climate Change administered by the provincial Department of Environment, Energy and Forestry. The communities provided $70,000 for each turbine installation.
The plan may have looked feasible on paper but before long the windmill at Jacques Cartier Memorial Rink in Alberton was shut down with the failed project weighing heavy on the rink’s finances. There were issues with the turbines from the get-go in regards to needed repairs and lower energy output than had been anticipated. Plus there were safety concerns with the towering turbines just sitting there idle.
At Northumberland Arena in Murray River, investors were told the rink could save at least $1,200 a month on its electric bill. In one month the savings were about $17. The same lament echoed throughout the other locations and eventually all four turbines were shut down and removed.
History speaks for itself. The critical question now is can Three Rivers afford to gamble on the wind?
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
