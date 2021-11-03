Dear Editor,
Remembrance Day is an important day in our collective observances in Canada. It is a sobering day where we remember the loss of lives for those who volunteered to fight for our freedoms.
It was with conflicted emotions that I listened to a call on CBC from retired naval officer Brian Hills to raise the flags currently at half-mast in honour of Indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their homes and died in residential schools across Canada. The officer is asking flags be first raised prior to November 11 so they can be again lowered at half-mast in honour of the lives sacrificed in the various wars we have fought throughout our collective history.
My family has served in all the major conflicts Canada has participated, including Korea and Afghanistan. My uncle, Samuel Hemmell of the British Royal Naval Reserve, is the first casualty of the Great War from Newfoundland and Labrador. He enlisted in Muddy Bay, Labrador, an area of my ancestral homeland. I understand the significance of his sacrifice and the sacrifice of so many more of my relatives, past and present. I honour them every year with reflection, prayer, and remembrance.
My family has also been impacted directly by the residential school system. I am the grandson of an Indigenous person who was a residential school survivor. My grandmother and her sister faced hunger and abuse in residential schools. My aunt experienced rape. Many of our family’s friends were also victims and experienced many different things we would not wish on anyone. I understand the significance of the act of lowering our flags acknowledging and mourning their loss, and the countless loss of lives across the country.
Further complicating things is the reality that many Indigenous who volunteered to serve their country did so willingly even though their country did not recognize them or provide them with the same rights every other Canadian enjoyed. For example, Tommy Prince, a war hero who served in the Second World War and in the Korean War is one of Canada’s most decorated Indigenous soldiers. Yet, until 1960 Indigenous soldiers like him would not have been permitted to vote in elections in Canada. This even though they willingly put their lives on the line for our collective freedoms.
Even today, Indigenous People remain disadvantaged and are still having to fight for their legal treaty rights like the right to a moderate livelihood fishery and basic human rights like access to clean drinking water. Some Indigenous children are still being denied justice by actions of Canada to limit the restitution they are owed due to our country’s inequitable provision of child and family services.
These realities leave me feeling conflicted over the ask to raise the flags so they can be again lowered to honour our veterans. Indigenous people have offered so much to Canada and have received so little in return. I don’t have an easy answer for this, but I do ask that in the conversation people would pause and understand the complicated nature of such a request, especially in the absence of meaningful work in areas of reconciliation.
Jonathan Hamel,
Belfast
