For many of Canada’s First Nation citizens, last week’s visit by the Pope was significant. For others not so much.
The acknowledgment of the church’s role in the mess that was residential schools needed to happen. But the reaction of the thousands of people receiving the apology was mixed.
Many felt relief wash over them as the burden of living with the consequences of abuse was lifted and the blame placed squarely where it belongs. Still for others it fell short of being completely sincere.
One time chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and former senator Murray Sinclair summed it up perfectly when he said the so called apology “has left a deep hole in the acknowledgment of the full role of the church in the residential school system, by placing blame on individual members of the church.”
Add to that the Pope’s wording, where he continued to refer to the church as only doing the government’s bidding, and it all somehow rang hollow to this sideline observer.
Sure, words are important, but they need to be the right ones to make a difference.
The church, bad apples and all, knew full well what they were doing.
The government did not force them to run the schools, most likely they were paid handsomely to ruin families and take on the role of playing God.
What needs to happen is reconciliation on every level and that includes making sure racism and marginalizing become a thing of the past.
We are all humans and, no matter what throne you sit on or government office you hold, no one is any more important than the person standing next to them.
